1. ATLANTA: Nearly 102,000 passengers flew out of Atlanta’s international airport the Monday after the Super Bowl, breaking the record for the number of people screened at the airport in one day.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports passengers waited for up to an hour-and-a-half to get through security on what many call Mass Exodus Monday. Lines went all the way from the domestic terminal atrium into the airline check-in areas.
The Transportation Security Administration says the previous record was set on the Friday before Memorial day last year, when just over 93,000 passengers flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The airport’s assistant general manager of planning, Tom Nissalke, says the airport had “established a plan to essentially use every available square foot and fill it with queuing.”
1. ATLANTA: A federal civil rights lawsuit says a manager at an Atlanta-area Waffle House used racial epithets to refer to customers of Mexican descent.
The lawsuit filed Monday says the alleged discrimination happened in February 2017 at a restaurant in Doraville.
The lawsuit says Pabla Martinez, a U.S. citizen, went to the restaurant with her young daughter and then-husband. It says the cook and restaurant manager, a white man, used a racial slur to refer to them and muttered “Why don’t they deport you to Mexico?”
The lawsuit says the family later discovered the food in their to-go order was strewn with garbage and not cooked properly.
Waffle House issued a statement Tuesday saying it is reviewing the case, does not tolerate discrimination and will respond through the legal process.
1. ATLANTA: The FBI says 169 people were arrested as a result of an 11-day effort targeting human trafficking in the lead-up to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.
The FBI says in a news release Tuesday that the operation ran from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2. The FBI says it aimed to raise awareness by taking proactive steps to address the threat of sex trafficking before and during the Super Bowl.
The FBI says the arrests included 26 alleged traffickers and 34 people accused of trying to have sex with minors. The agency says nine juvenile sex-trafficking victims were recovered, and nine adult human trafficking victims were identified.
The FBI collaborated with more than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices, as well as non-government organizations.
1. ATLANTA: Police say a shooting outside The Varsity restaurant in midtown Atlanta led to a major street closure during the morning rush hour.
Atlanta police tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one person was shot on Spring Street before dawn Tuesday. Spring Street was shut down between Ponce de Leon and North avenues in front of the restaurant.
Police Capt. William Ricker told reporters at the scene that officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. They found a 23-year-old man wounded, outside a vehicle in the parking lot.
