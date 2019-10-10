Georgia mall featured in ‘Stranger Things’ to go up for sale
Most of the Georgia mall heavily featured in the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is going up for sale.
News outlets report Moonbeam Capital Partners is ready to sell its portion of the long-struggling Gwinnett Place Mall, which has been so empty that a body went unnoticed near the food court for about two weeks in 2017.
A senior vice president for real estate firm Colliers International Atlanta, Tony D’Ambrosio, says no asking price has been set for the mall’s interior retail portion and much of its parking lots. The mall’s anchor tenants and their surrounding parking spaces, including Macy’s and a now-shuttered Sears store, are owned separately.
Kemp names new district attorney in Clayton County
A suburban Atlanta county is getting a new top prosecutor.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday appointed Tasha M. Moseley as the new Clayton County district attorney, filling a vacancy left when previous district attorney Tracy Lawson retired in August.
Moseley has been Clayton County’s solicitor since 2009, prosecuting misdemeanor crimes in state court. She previously served as assistant solicitor in Henry County from 2006 to 2008 and in Clayton County from 1998 to 2006.
— Associated Press
Kemp is naming Charles Brooks, Clayton County’s chief assistant solicitor since 2016, to take the top misdemeanor prosecuting post being vacated by Moseley.
The district attorney and solicitor posts will be up for election next year.