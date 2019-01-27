ATLANTA: Atlanta police are reminding the public that no drones are allowed around sites hosting events related to the Super Bowl.
Police spokesman Carlos Campos said in an email Sunday that there would be a zero-tolerance policy for drones flying in areas that include Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia World Congress Center, State Farm Arena, Centennial Olympic Park and the Fox Theatre.
Campos said hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers will be watching for illegal drone use in the prohibited areas.
Anyone who violates the no-drone rules may be subject to criminal penalties.
ATLANTA: Federal authorities say Atlanta residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see a helicopter flying low over the city.
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said in a news release that it will be measuring naturally occurring background radiation as part of security operations for the Super Bowl.
The release says the twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter equipped with radiation-sensing technology will do the flyovers over downtown and around Buckhead on Jan. 28 and 29 and on Super Bowl Sunday.
The helicopter will fly at 150 feet or higher in a grid pattern at a speed of about 80 mph. Flyovers are expected to take about three hours per area.
The release says measuring naturally occurring radiation to establish baseline levels is a standard part of security and emergency preparedness.
ALBANY: Construction crews have begun more than $2 million in repairs in a southwest Georgia community two years after a deadly tornado outbreak caused heavy damage.
WALB-TV reports repair work finally started on roads, sidewalks and a park in the Radium Springs community just outside Albany. The damage was inflicted by tornadoes that devastated the area on Jan. 22, 2017. The tornadoes killed 16 people in southwest Georgia and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage total.
Chucky Mathis, the assistant public works director for Dougherty County, says contractor Oxford Construction is performing the repairs with $2 million funded by special local option sales taxes. Officials say the Radium Springs repairs got delayed when two landowners refused to sell property the county needed for the project.
CONYERS: A Georgia woman gave away much more than intended when she donated a souvenir mug to charity.
Lindsay Preiss told WSB-TV that when she donated the yellow travel mug with a Mickey Mouse sticker on it to a Goodwill store in Conyers, she didn’t realize it had $6,500 inside. Now she’s hoping whoever scooped up the unexpected treasure will return it.
Preiss’ 27-year-old son, Devon Silvey, recently sold his car for cash on a Sunday, when banks were closed. He was in the process of moving and stopped by his parents’ house for boxes. He said he didn’t want to leave the cash in his car so he stashed it in the mug in a cabinet.
The family is offering a reward for the return of the mug of money.
