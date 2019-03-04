$500K in items taken from Tennessee rapper at Cracker Barrel
FAIRBURN: Police say Tennessee rapper Young Dolph had about $500,000 in jewelry and cash stolen from his custom camouflage Mercedes that was parked outside of a restaurant in Georgia.
WSB-TV reports Fairburn police say the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, was eating lunch at the Fulton County restaurant last week when the theft happened. Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo says surveillance video shows the suspects approach Thornton’s car and possibly enter it without breaking into it.
The video then shows the suspects drive off and twice return to the vehicle before smashing one of its windows. The police report says the passenger window was broken.
Police say Thornton reported 11 items stolen, including a gun, Apple Airpods and a Richard Mille watch valued at $230,000.
SAVANNAH: The Board of Directors of the Savannah Philharmonic says Peter Shannon is stepping down as the artistic director and conductor.
Local media reports that his resignation is effective Feb. 27.
Shannon announced last fall that he was leaving at but was expected to stay until the end of the orchestra’s 10th season.
He said at the time that he wanted to focus on new artistic pursuits in the U.S. and Europe.
A search committee has already been looking for a new conductor. And guest conductors are slated to handle the 11th season.
No reason was given for the change in timetable.
Rhegan White-Clemm, Chairperson of the SPO Board, said that the season will continue as planned.
The organization will announce guest conductors for its two remaining orchestral concerts.
ATLANTA: Georgia’s highest court says it’s unconstitutional to require “sexually dangerous predators” to remain on electronic GPS monitoring after completing their sentences.
The unanimous Georgia Supreme Court opinion published Monday says that violates the Fourth Amendment protection against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”
The opinion says the law amounts to warrantless searches to find evidence of possible criminal behavior after people have completed their sentences and regained their privacy rights, which is “patently unreasonable.”
The opinion notes that other states have passed constitutional lifelong GPS monitoring requirements. For example, there are laws that include monitoring as part of the actual sentence.
The opinion says state lawmakers could require courts in the worst cases to require GPS monitoring as a condition when a sexual offender serves part of a life sentence on probation.
MARIETTA: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a 13-foot-4-inch alligator that weighed at least 700 pounds has been found in an irrigation ditch in Cobb County.
WALB-TV reported Friday that the agency says a farmer found the male alligator near Lake Blackshear last month. The alligator was believed to be about 50 years old.
Agency wildlife biologist Brent Howze says the alligator was pulled out of the ditch and had several injuries, including what appeared to be old gunshot wounds. The station says the alligator’s poor condition led it to be euthanized.
Howze says alligator attacks on humans are extremely rare, and the agency says alligators can only reach such a hefty size by avoiding people.