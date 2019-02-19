ATLANTA: Georgia’s top judge praised Georgia’s criminal justice and technology reform in his first State of the Judiciary address.
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton told state lawmakers Tuesday that the state has set an example through its reduced recidivism rates and prison population.
Melton said new technology simplifies the legal process for many Georgians who cannot afford a lawyer.
Melton said in response to a bill signed last year, courts across the state will have electronic filing by the end of next month. A new online gateway will allow people to file or access documents from anywhere in the state.
Melton succeeded former Chief Justice Harris Hines, who retired in August after more than four decades on the bench. Hines died in a car crash in November.
DOUGLASVILLE: Authorities say an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has killed a man outside a Walmart in Georgia.
News outlets report no charges have yet been filed in the Sunday death of 45-year-old Johnathan Liddell, who Douglasville police say was found dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say officers were still interviewing witnesses as of Monday to determine what led to the shooting by ICE Officer O.L. Jones.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox says the officer was traveling with his wife and children when he used a personal firearm, killing Liddell.
