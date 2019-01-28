ATLANTA: A federal judge has sentenced a former high-ranking Atlanta city official to prison for accepting bribes.
Katrina Taylor-Parks pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to accept bribes while she was former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s deputy chief of staff. Prosecutors say Parks accepted thousands of dollars from a city vendor in exchange for city work.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones was in the process of sentencing Parks at a hearing Jan. 14 when she collapsed on the floor. Jones completed the sentencing Monday.
He ordered Parks to serve a year and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She also must pay $15,000 in restitution.
MORROW: Police say a driver who killed a pedestrian in the Atlanta area got out of his truck, saw the person lying in the street and drove away.
Morrow police Chief James Callaway tells news outlets authorities seek a man who hit a 28-year-old man in a crosswalk Monday morning.
Callaway says witnesses told police there’s no question the driver saw the victim before fleeing. He didn’t provide the victim’s name pending family notification.
Police went to another fatal pedestrian crash also in Clayton County hours earlier. County police spokeswoman Marcena Davis says an officer investigating the pedestrian’s death suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening after a car drove into the crash scene and hit the officer.
ATLANTA: The NFL is launching a yearlong celebration for its centennial season.
The campaign, “NFL100”, will kick off during the Super Bowl with “The 100-Year Game,” a commercial to air during Sunday’s broadcast on CBS. It will pay tribute to the moments, players and images from around the league. The spot will include more than 40 current and former NFL players.
