Fans of the iconic Star Trek movies and TV show will have an opportunity to tour the studio in Kingsland where some of the online series episodes and more than 30 independent films have been filmed during the past decade.
Now called Neutral Zone Studios, the 10,000-square-foot complex is home to online productions such as Star Trek Continues, Dreadnought Dominion and Starship Farragut.
The three-day open house from today to Sunday will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at life-size starship sets complete with a transporter room, sick bay, auxiliary control room, Jeffries tube, captain’s cabin and a briefing room. Also included are a full-scale engineering section with a glowing warp core, shuttlecraft interior and the legendary bridge set complete with captain’s chair and all the different duty stations.
During past public events, the studio has attracted as many as 1,500 Star Trek fans from across the nation. Many fans show up dressed in elaborate sci-fi costumes giving the open house a Comic Con atmosphere as they walk down the realistic corridors from set to set.
The weekend will feature live appearances by many of the actors from Star Trek Continues including Vic Mignogna, who played Capt. Kirk and Chris Doohan, who played Scotty. Also appearing are award-winning science-fiction writer Jack McDevitt, other actors from the series and a professional makeup artist and producer for Star Trek Continues.
Panel discussions, prop displays, Trek trivia game shows, vendor tables, a fan film Q&A session and fan audience participation events will also be held throughout the weekend.
The fan appreciation weekend begins 2 to 8 p.m. on May 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 25 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26. The studio is located at 516 William Ave., just west of U.S. 17 in downtown Kingsland.
Go to neutralzonestudios.com/visit for more information.