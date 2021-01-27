After more than a quarter century, the annual St. Marys Mardi Gras Festival won’t be held in St. Marys. And it may never return.
What is being called the 27th annual Mardi Gras Festival has a new venue after festival organizers were unable to get a permit to hold the event in St. Marys from city officials who cited the governor’s restrictions on public events because of the pandemic.
The city of Kingsland didn’t have the same interpretation of the governor’s health orders and has approved a permit to host the event on Feb. 20.
Jolene Andersen, one of the festival organizers, said Kingsland officials were eager to host the event, which includes a parade with colorful floats, marching bands and people in costume tossing beads to people lining the route. The parade route will begin at the city’s fairgrounds site near Kings Parkway and travel south on U.S. 17, ending past the festival site downtown.
More than 100 vendors have already signed up. They will set up booths on U.S. 17 in downtown Kingsland for the daylong festival. Andersen said the entire festival area will be professionally sanitized after the booths are set up but before the public is allowed to enter the free event. Andersen said organizers had no problems finding food and arts and crafts vendors for the event.
“After the last year, the vendors are more than happy to have an event,” she said.
The St. Marys Railroad will also have a passenger train running once an hour from the train depot downtown St. Marys to downtown Kingsland throughout the day, Andersen said.
Country music star Aaron Tippin will be the headline act the day of the festival.
Some of the activities are still in the planning stages because of the change in venue, Andersen said.
The one-day event has attracted as many as 40,000 people in past years. Andersen said there were be plenty of hand sanitizing stations, masks and signs encouraging of social distancing.
“It will feel the same as in past years,” she said. “It will be a nice, small-town festival. I think we’ll have a great community event.”