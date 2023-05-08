St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick hosted a dedication ceremony Sunday to open its new school building. Construction on the new building began in November 2021. It will serve preschool through eighth-grade students and has a new cafetorium, computer lab, science lab, classrooms, library and music room.
St. Francis dedicates new school building
