SSI accountant earns “certified tax coach” designation
St. Simons Island tax planner Jeff Martin has become one of just more than 700 tax professional to complete the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners training.
The designation qualifies Martin to earn the certified tax coach designation.
The program focuses on court-tested, IRS-approved strategies for minimizing alternative minimum tax, maximizing deductions from real estate and passive activities, maximizing retirement savings, and similarly powerful strategies. As taxes rise to cover increased government spending, this sort of proactive planning will become even more important in the future.
To earn the designation, Martin completed an intense three-day training program. He has also agreed to abide by the AICTP Code of Ethics and complete 24 hours of tax-planning continuing education each year.
— The Brunswick News