The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday, and in honor of the six members of the 2020 class, the Brunswick News will spotlight an inductee each day. Today’s is former Glynn Academy and University of Georgia baseball standout, Carroll Minick.
Minick was a former baseball stand out at Glynn Academy and then went onto play for the Bulldogs in Athens.
He was a shortstop and second baseman for the Red Terrors form 1957-60. Minick finished his high school career with a .385 batting average.
While at Glynn Academy, he played on four state championship teams and was twice the leading hitter for the Glynn County Babe Ruth League team and the St. Simons Island American Legion Team in 1960.
Minick said that one of his fondest memories of his youth baseball years was while he played on the Babe Ruth League team that won a 16 inning game.
However, the memory that stood out to him the most was when he was a Bulldog and made SEC history.
“ I played in the only nine-inning, perfect game in SEC history,” Minick said. “We beat Georgia Tech. I batted clean up and got two hits. It’s the only nine-inning perfect game in SEC history.”
Out of high school, Minick earned a baseball scholarship from Brewton-Parker College. He played two seasons there and helped lead that team to back-to-back state championships in the Georgia junior college ranks in 1961 and 1962 seasons. Minick batted .390 and .435 in those two seasons.
He finished his collegiate career at Georgia, lettering both years. Minick batted a team-high .33 in 1963 when the season was just 27 games. He also led the Bulldogs with 29 hits, including an NCAA record seven triples.
His final season at UGA was just 20 games, Minick led the team with three home runs and 20 RBIs.
Minick served as president of the University of Georgia Baseball Letterman’s Club from 1995-2001. He also was the recipient of the Distinguished Baseball Letterman’s Award in 2012.
After he finished up at Georgia, Minick played in the Basin League in South Dakota in the summer of 1963 and got named a mid-season second-team all-star. He was among 50 players invited to try out for the U.S. national team in 1964.
Minick led the South Georgia Baseball League, a semi-pro league, in hitting in 1961 and 1962. He also named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 1962.
While all of those accolades mean a lot to him, he said this honor was important to him because he was among the people to get athletics started on St. Simons.
“It’s a really big deal to me because I grew up on St. Simons in a different era than what St. Simons is now, and all the sports programs on St. Simons started with my group,” Minick said. “And so I saw everything go from zero to where it is today. I was like a lot of people around here, I loved sports, and I had great coaching and great parents.
“I lived there in a perfect time, so it’s a tremendous honor, and it’s an honor because people forget about people as they get older. I know what I accomplished in the years that I lived here and at the University of Georgia. I’m proud of the coaches I had, and I’m proud of the people I played with. This recognition, not just recognition of me but of these other people.”
Minick is one of six inductees for the Glynn County Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, who will get honored on Saturday.