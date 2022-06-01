With a new season upcoming for the University of Georgia basketball, both the men’s and women’s rosters took a complete overhaul with new head coaches at the helm.
For the men’s basketball team, the former head coach of the Florida Gators, Mike White, takes over after a four-year tenure by Tom Crean. White is the 23rd head coach of the team. In his 11 seasons as a head coach, White has an overall record of 243-128 with four NCAA tournament appearances and an Elite Eight run in 2016-17.
Five players are returning for another year as Bulldogs, with White convincing Kairo Oquendo to return for his junior season as the team’s leading scorer. The four other returners from the 6-26 season are Braelen Bridges (12.9 points per game), Jailyn Ingram (10.7 ppg), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (6.9 ppg), and Jaxson Etter (5.1 ppg).
Shaping the rest of his roster, White dipped his toes into the magical transfer portal and secured the signings of six college transfers:
• Terry Roberts (senior 6’3 guard) Bradley 14.5 ppg.
• Jusaun Holt (sophomore 6’6 guard) Alabama .7 ppg in seven minutes per game.
• Frank Anselem (junior 6’10 center) Syracuse 3.6 rebounds per game.
• Justin Hill (junior 6-foot guard) Longwood 12.7 ppg.
• Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (junior 6’7 forward) Oklahoma State 6.5 ppg.
• Mardrez McBride (fifth year 6’2 guard) North Texas 6.9 ppg.
With the additions of the six transfers and four returners, White also added one four-star recruit by the name of Kyeron Lindsey to Athens.
Lindsey was ranked 87th overall in his class coming out of Denton Guyer High School where he averaged 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.
Lady Bulldogs
Just like their male compatriots, the Lady Bulldogs saw a change in head coaching roles, with Katie Abrahamson-Henderson taking over for Joni Taylor.
Taylor, the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year, took the vacancy position at Texas A&M.
Abrahamson-Henderson played for UGA before transfering to Iowa, and has 17 years of experience as a head coach. Her most recent stop was with the University of Central Florida. During her six years in Orlando, she went 131-49 with a 26-4 record in her final season (an AAC championship). Abrahamson-Henderson’s made the NCAA tournament 11 times in her 17-year career and looks to bring the Lady Bulldogs back to the big dance on a consistent basis.
Returning to the Lady Bulldogs are Zoesha Smith (Glynn Academy 3.0 ppg), Chloe Chapman (2.6 ppg), Jordan Isaacs (2.5 ppg), Malury Bates (5.1 ppg), and Javyn Nicholson (5.3 ppg).
Losing a big portion of the scoring from last year’s 20-win season, Abrahamson-Henderson, just like White, went into the transfer portal and grabbed five college transfers:
• Diamond Battles (fifth year 5’8 guard) UCF 13.9 ppg team high.
• De’Mauri Flourney (sophomore 5’7) Vanderbilt 3.7 ppg.
• Brittney Smith (fifth year 6’3) UCF 10.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg.
• Kari Niblack (fifth year 6’1) West Virginia 9.2 ppg.
• Audrey Warren (fifth year 5’9) Texas 8.3 ppg.
With the additions of the five transfers and five returners, Abrahamson- Henderson added two high school recruits from the Orlando area in 6’3 guard Savannah Henderson and 5’8 guard Stefani Ingram.
Henderson, a McDonalds’s All-American nominee, averaged 14.3 ppg and became her school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,094 points.
Ingram, the 2021 Orlando Sentinel Florida Player of the Year, averaged roughly 10 points a game and helped Lake Highland Prep to an undefeated state championship with a double-double in the championship game.