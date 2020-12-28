Johnson personifies value
Two years ago, Trenton Johnson wrapped up his sophomore season with 55 tackles in five games as a linebacker at McIntosh County Academy. By the end of his senior year, Johnson had earned himself a reputation as one of the most devastating running backs in the state.
Johnson earns MVP honors on the 2020 Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team in his final evolution from a physical athlete into a certified bell cow for a Buccaneers team that proved to be among the toughest in the GHSA’s Class A-Public.
Among the top 3 rushers in the classification throughout the regular season, Johnson finished the year with 1,547 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns — accounting for more than 47 percent of MCA’s total yardage and 50 percent of the team’s 259 total points.
As the primary back in the Buccaneers’ wing-T offense, Johnson was often the first, second and third options. Opposing defenses knew the same; there was just little they could do to stop it.
“My philosophy is pretty simple: I try to get the ball in the hands of the playmakers,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “He would touch the ball two out of three times, and somebody would get it on the other one.”
Johnson carried the ball 207 times on the season, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. His season low in carries was 12, a game that saw him rush for 155 yards and four scores in a 41-0 victory over Bryan County. He crossed the 30-carry mark three times, recording 195, 248, and 296 yards in those contests — all wins.
If MCA’s offense was to be successful, it was on Johnson to have a big night, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“To me, it was amazing,” Johnson said of the pressure to perform. “I felt like, if I’m going to be a true running back, I’ve got to lead the way for my team.”
It’s difficult to imagine how someone with career marks of 2,608 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns didn’t record a single carry through his first two seasons of high school.
Johnson played some running back before getting to middle school, but as far as he and the Buccaneers’ coaching staff at the time was concerned, Johnson was strictly a linebacker once he reached MCA.
“I liked defense way better,” Johnson said.
Following a 1-9 season, Warren returned to McIntosh County Academy, where he’d coached from 1999-2001, and began to put his fingerprint onto the program.
Perhaps Warren’s finest move was adding Johnson to the mix in the offensive backfield.
“When we started evaluating players, he’d played some linebacker, he was kind of on the outside looking in,” Warren said. “When I first started putting him in the backfield, he didn’t want the ball. He wanted to stay on the defensive side.
“Then as he started running the ball a little more, I couldn’t get him to go play defense.”
Johnson moved from middle linebacker to the outside as a junior in Warren’s defensive scheme. He also got an early shot at running back, though it came with uninspiring results in a 15-carry, 37-yard night against No. 8 Pierce County in the season opener.
But a month after receiving his first varsity carry, Johnson had found his footing. He exploded for 156 yards and all three of MCA’s touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-21 loss to No. 10 Calvary Day, and he’s never looked back.
Johnson topped the 100-yard mark in five of the final eight games of his junior season, finishing the campaign with 1,061 yards and 17 scores. Still, he wasn’t satisfied.
A couple of fumbles cost MCA points in a 28-23 loss to Emanuel County Institute in the first round of the playoffs, and Johnson knew he could be better still. So he went to work.
“This summer I worked on ball security, my foot work, my vision, with my cousin Benji and a couple of players too,” Johnson said. “I just started like, ‘I’ve got to take it seriously if I want to go to college as a true running back.’”
The results of Johnson’s offseason grind were eye-opening, especially considering the inherent challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the season, Johnson made sure he was ready to play. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound workhorse rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries in MCA’s opener against Class 6A Glynn Academy in his lowest output of the regular season.
Johnson rushed for at least 120 yards in his next seven games, three times rushing for more than 200 yards. Maybe most impressive: he didn’t fumble once.
“He’s really progressed,” Warren said. “I could really tell a difference in him going into the summer after the 2019 season, he really worked hard on his running back skills. This year, you can tell it paid off. He was a lot more polished, he didn’t look raw.
“In 2019, he looked like an athlete running the ball, But this year, you could tell, little things like ball security… his ball security was a big deal, his foot work was a big deal, his top-end speed was a big deal. He worked on all that. I could really tell a difference in the raw athlete versus one that was more polished.”
Though Johnson is certainly a more skilled running back, it’s still easy to see the linebacker mentality in his running style.
Few backs invite contact like Johnson, who can either run around players or plow through them with stunning physicality when he needs to pick up a few extra yards.
“A lot of the college coaches are coming in and saying, ‘Man, he’s an old-school, downhill, punishing back,’” Warren said. “Yeah, he’s not your typical spread-happy zone kid. I mean, he can run zone, he’ll run right through it, but he’s a downhill runner, he’s physical. The longer the game goes, the better he gets.”
The total package was on display in the MCA star’s final performance, despite his relatively meager rushing total. Clinch did its best to limit Johnson, focusing the brunt of its defense in stopping the standout.
Johnson finished with 80 yards — a large chunk coming on a 20-play drive that put McIntosh in a position to knock off Clinch if it weren’t for a pair of holding calls that wiped out a couple of runs down to the goal line late in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 23-17 loss.
Clinch went on to advance to the Class A-Public semifinals, as did Metter, which was one of MCA’s only three regular-season losses, along with Brunswick High and Glynn Academy — both of which advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Now that he’s helped revive the Buccaneers’ program and been named The News’ All-Area MVP, Johnson turning his attention to finding a home to play college ball.
“I want to play running back, but if I play linebacker — I just love to play the game of football,” Johnson said.