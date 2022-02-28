Coastal Georgia’s softball team captured the NFCA Leadoff Classic championship title with a dominating five-game display this past weekend.
Facing No. 22 University of Cumberlands and two others receiving votes in Taylor University and University of Rio Grande, the Mariners pitched three straight shutouts on three of the top teams in the tournament. The team would cap off the championship game with a 10-0 win Lawrence Technological University.
“We knew it was going to be tough to get a win in any of those three games,” head coach Mike Minick said. “Bryce Peacock and Hayley Dickerson were just unbelievable. Bryce threw two shutouts, and Hayley threw one. We hit the ball really well all weekend, and we only made one error in five games. It was the most focused I’ve ever seen my team, and it’s the best that I’ve ever seen them play. It’s a tribute to them. They came out and wanted every game because they knew how good the competition was. They proved how good they can be if we continue to play like that.”
Scoring 33 runs in a five-game stretch is no joke of its own, with the team putting runs on some of the top teams in the NAIA.
At 15-1, the Mariners are a force to be reckoned with on the diamond. Having a 28-3 record over the last 31 games, running over from last season, Minick has seen his team come with fuel to return to regionals and clinch a World Series berth.
“I think we were disappointed not making it to the World Series last year and losing in the regional final and it fueled the offseason program,” Minick said. “The fall is like spring training for us to get ready for the regular season. Coming into the regular season they just really want to make it back to regionals and get the chance to make it to the World Series. I just think they are all driven to get better and they all work really hard. It’s just a great group to be around.”
Minick compared this year’s team to the 2020 team that was 14-5 and in a grove before the pandemic shut down the season.
“This team is playing as good as that team, if not better right now,” Minick said. “We have never had a weekend where we dominated like that and played that well.”
When asked what was a more impressive feat by his team, scoring 101 runs or allowing 41, Minick chuckled and said both are impressive.
“I think right now the thing I’m most happy with is just our lineup top to bottom,” Minick said. “Every one of them is hitting the ball really well. We have a .371 team batting average and the girls that usually start are hitting over .400 as a group. It will be hard to sustain that all year as we understand as the schedule gets even tougher, but it’s amazing how good of approaches they are taking at the plate and how good they are hitting the ball right now.”
All 17 players have contributed in some way to the team, never having to rely on any individual to carry the load for the team to earn wins. That is something Coach Minick likes about his group of players.
“I think this is why we have a good team, and we can do really well this year, is we don’t just have two or three stars,” Minick said. “We’ve got 10, 11, 12 people that can be player of the week, any week and make a big impact in a game. Every game it’s somebody different. We have had two weeks in a row where we have had the SUN Conference Player of the Week and this week after this great weekend, I will be surprised if we don’t have a third different person. That’s what makes this team so good.
“I’m not even mentioning six other kids that have had great starts to the season that haven’t even been nominated yet because somebody has been a little bit better that week so that’s what makes us dangerous is you can get hurt by anybody in our lineup at any time.”
After her stellar performance at the plate (.562 batting average) and on the mound (two shutouts) during the five game tournament, sophomore Bryce Peacock was named the SUN Conference Player and Pitcher of the week. Minick said it is the first time since he’s been following the conference for a player to accomplish the feat.
With the first official polls set to come out early next week, the Mariners’ performances on the diamond have proven that they belong in the top 25.
“We have earned the right to be in the top 25 for this next poll, and we go from there,” Minick said. “It will be an every two-week process, where everybody will keep moving up and down depending on how you can do during those couple of weeks.”