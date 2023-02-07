CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch was arrested at the Cancun Airport last month, according to a report from the Cancun Sun on Monday, after a firearm was discovered in his luggage as his family prepared to return to the United States.
By Monday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series star clarified what happened.
“In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” Busch wrote in a tweet. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
Per the report, Busch was found with a .38 caliber handgun and hollow tip ammunition in his luggage, and he was subsequently arrested.
“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved,” Busch wrote. “I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.”
Busch added: “I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”
The 37-year-old driver competed in Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum — the exhibition race before the regular-season opener at the Daytona 500 — and finished third. The Great American Race is scheduled for Feb. 19.