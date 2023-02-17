With a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs established themselves as the dragon the rest of the NFL will chase and attempt to slay as long as two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes makes Arrowhead (get it right Cincinnati) his home office.
The focus of the pro football world now shifts towards, well, where else? Kansas City, where the 2023 NFL draft will take place at the end of April.
Of course, most of the intrigue begins with what the Chicago Bears will do with the first overall pick.
General manager Ryan Poles won’t hesitate to take one of the top two defenders on the board — Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter — after trading away sack-masters Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn last year.
I understand the Bears doing their due diligence with the quarterbacks in this class, but that will be more about driving the price tag of the pick up, not the future of Justin Fields.
Do the Houston Texans have a preference between Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud? If they do, it would behoove GM Nick Caserio to trade with Poles, and move up one spot to secure his target. Otherwise, Caserio can sit tight knowing at least one of the top two quarterbacks in this class will be available where he picks.
The next logical trading partner for Poles would be Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard, who has already said he will “do whatever it takes” to trade up for his preferred quarterback.
The logical connective tissue between the two teams is Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator for four seasons before Poles hired him in 2022.
Motivation exists for both teams to execute the trade as well. It would allow Indy to leapfrog its division rival for the most important position in the sport, and it would allow Poles to only move down three spots, where one of those top two defenders would almost certainly be available (considering the first two picks would likely be quarterbacks).
The NFL offseason is a myth. Draft season has officially begun.
Key dates going forward before we get to the draft in Kansas City, Mo. (April 27-29):
• Feb. 21-March 7: Franchise/transition player designation period
• Feb. 28-March 6: NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis
• March 7: Colleges can begin hosting pro days
• March 15: New league year begins at 1 p.m. (i.e. free agency)
MOCK PREAMBLE
This is an attempt at figuring out the best players available in this season’s draft class, and which teams they’d match up well with considering the current draft order courtesy of NFL.com. The closer we get to draft day, the more I’ll attempt to match what teams will actually do with their draft picks as opposed to what I believe they should do.
Last season, I tied for the most accurate NFL draft prognosticator in print, according to The Huddle Report. I was also tied for ninth overall (out of 158) for 2022. I’m fourth overall (out of 159) over the past five years.
The draft has become the Super Bowl of the NFL’s second season — the NFL doesn’t have an offseason — and a mock version of said draft is meant to educate, perhaps even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.
Here’s an updated version of my 2023 NFL mock draft, now through two rounds:
FIRST ROUND
• 1. Chicago (3-14) — Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia, Jr.
Frankly, the only position the Bears might not have to address this offseason is quarterback. In previous mocks, I’ve given them Alabama’s Will Anderson here, and although I have Anderson as the top player on my Big Board, I consider Carter more of a 1A than the second-best prospect in this draft class. The scheme-wrecking defensive lineman was arguably the most talented player on a historically-great Bulldogs defense that saw five prospects selected in the first round last year.
• 2. Houston (3-13-1) — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, Jr.
• 3. Arizona (4-13) — Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama, Jr.
• 4. Indianapolis (4-12-1) — CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio St., Jr.
• 5. Seattle from Denver (5-12) — Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson, Jr.
• 6. Detroit from L.A. Rams (5-12) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon, So.
• 7. Las Vegas (6-11) — Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern, Jr.
• 8. Atlanta (7-10) — Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech, Sr.
The Falcons simply can’t pressure the quarterback. Wilson was one of nine players in the FBS to produce 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks before suffering a season-ending broken foot against Kansas. He’s a physically gifted, ascending pass rusher who is explosive off the ball and powerful enough to make an immediate impact at the next level. Top needs: Edge, WR, DB
• 9. Carolina (7-10) — Will Levis, QB, Kentucky, Sr.
• 10. Philadelphia from New Orleans (7-10) — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas, Jr.
• 11. Tennessee (7-10) — Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio St., Jr.
• 12. Houston from Cleveland (7-10) — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU, Jr.
• 13. N.Y. Jets (7-10) — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia, So.
• 14. New England (8-9) — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn St., Jr.
• 15. Green Bay (8-9) — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame, Jr.
• 16. Washington (8-8-1) — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida, So.
— 17. Pittsburgh (9-8) — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois, Sr.
• 18. Detroit (9-8) — Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson, So.
• 19. Tampa Bay (8-9) — Brian Branch, DB, Alabama, Jr.
• 20. Seattle (9-8) — O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida, Jr.
• 22. L.A. Chargers (10-7) — Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan, Sr.
• 23. Baltimore (10-7) — Jordan Addison, WR, USC, Jr.
• 24. Minnesota (13-4) — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio St., Jr.
• 25. Jacksonville (9-8) — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia, So.
The Jaguars’ defense has had its moments this season, but is still short a few pieces. As a red-shirt sophomore, Ringo’s size/speed combination is still developing, but the former five-star recruit will compete to be the first cornerback selected solely based on his talent and potential. Top needs: CB, OL, DL
• 26. N.Y. Giants (9-7-1) — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, Sr.
• 27. Dallas (12-5) — Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St., Jr.
• 28. Buffalo (13-3) — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M, Jr.
• 29. Cincinnati (12-4) — Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, Sr.
• 30. New Orleans from Denver through San Francisco (13-4) — Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa, So.
• 31. Philadelphia (14-3) — Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech, Sr.
• 32. Kansas City (14-3) — Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa St., Sr.