Last week, the PGA Tour announced that Zach Johnson has been named the recipient of the Payne Stewart Award in acknowledgment of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving.
Each year the PGA Tour selects a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s values of character, charity and sportsmanship.
Stewart was an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour and World Golf Hall of Fame member when he tragically died 21 years ago during the Tour Championship in 1999.
Southern Company was the sponsor of the Tour Championship the year Stewart died, and a year after created this award in his honor.
“I never got to meet Payne, but I loved him,” Johnson said in a PGA Tour statement. “I loved how he played the game certainly as a competitor, but then how he lived his life off the golf course — he’s the model.
“I remember going to the TOUR Championship and the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony my rookie year and thinking, ‘This is the pinnacle of a PGA TOUR player’s career.’ It’s about how you utilize the gifts you are given, and I know Payne lived that way.”
Johnson was born in Iowa City, Iowa, but raised in Cedar Rapids, where he took up golf at 10 years old. He learned the game at nearby Elmcrest Country Club, which now hosts the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic.
The two use the same SeeMore FGP putter that Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open and Johnson has used it for all 12 of his PGA Tour wins, including his most recent title — the 2015 Open Championship.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Johnson exemplifies what the award is.
“Zach Johnson as the recipient of this year’s Payne Stewart Award is a testament to the impact Payne made on many of our contemporary players who never had the chance to meet him in person,” said Monahan. “Zach would say he’s just a normal guy from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but in truth, he has one of the most compelling stories on the PGA TOUR in the last 25 years, a fearless underdog who has carved out an incredibly successful career through hard work and dedication to his craft.
“Off the course, his commitment to charity through his foundation has made an indelible impact in Cedar Rapids and throughout Iowa where he is a state-wide hero. The PGA TOUR is thrilled to add his name to what is an illustrious list of the game’s ambassadors.”
In addition to a Bob Pack sculpture, the award recipient will also get the $500,000 annual Payne Stewart Award Grant.
The grant supports several initiatives in Stewart’s name and distributes $100,000 to Payne and Tracy Stewart’s primary charity, The Stewart Family Foundation. Another $100,000 goes to Payne Stewart Memorial located in Missouri. The remaining $300,000 goes to a charity the winner chooses — Johnson chose his, the Zach Johnson Foundation.
He and his wife, Kim, established the Zach Johnson Foundation in 2010, giving back to children and families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in a long-lasting and meaningful way.
One year later, the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, a two-part event — a fundraiser gala and auction for sponsors and participants and a pro-am charity golf tournament.
In 2019, the foundation raised $1.1 million to support their nonprofit, Kids on Course, which serves more than 1,000 students intending to close the opportunity gap so that all students can be on the path for post-secondary education.
This year, Johnson and his foundation had to do things differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, they held a virtual gala on June 6 — raising more than $180,000.
Before the Zach Johnson Foundation, Johnson’s charity work was on display for the Iowa floods in 2008.
“Like Payne before him, Zach has forged a legacy of character, charity, and sportsmanship in his life on and off of the golf course,” said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “Zach has displayed an unwavering dedication to ensuring young people growing up in Iowa have the opportunities and resources needed to reach their full potential. Zach has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving and helping others. On behalf of the entire Southern Company family, it is my pleasure to congratulate Zach on this remarkable recognition.”
Johnson is the 23rd recipient of the Payne Stewart award, joining a distinguished group of respected golfers which including inaugural recipients Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
Another St. Simons golfer, Davis Love III, also received the award in 2008.
Presented by Southern Company, Johnson will be honored Sept. 2 at the Payne Stewart Award ceremony in conjunction with the TOUR Championship.
The ceremony will be televised live on Golf Channel as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-7:30 p.m., at the Southern Exchanged in downtown Atlanta.