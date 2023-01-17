With Sea Island local Zach Johnson captaining the United States for the 2023 Ryder Cup team in Rome, Italy, Johnson named another local to help as a vice captain.

Davis Love III was named the second vice captain after Johnson announced former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker in early last 2022 after his dominant 19-9 display over Europe at Whistling Straits.

