With Sea Island local Zach Johnson captaining the United States for the 2023 Ryder Cup team in Rome, Italy, Johnson named another local to help as a vice captain.
Davis Love III was named the second vice captain after Johnson announced former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker in early last 2022 after his dominant 19-9 display over Europe at Whistling Straits.
“I’ve been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III’s passion for the event is unmatched,” Johnson said. “As I thought about the 2023 U.S. Team and those who we’d ask to serve as a vice captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the U.S. Team works to retain the Ryder Cup.”
Love, a Glynn Academy alum, played in six Ryder Cups as a player before moving into the role of vice captain and led the U.S. as Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2016.
“The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023,” Love said. “Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named Captain, and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire U.S. Team to win in September.”
Having such a large pedigree in the game of golf, Love was most recently the captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that won 17.5-12.5 over the World team at Quail Hollow Club.
Having two locals in top roles for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Johnson and Love III will look to fill out a roster that hopes to defend the Ryder Cup title at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from Sept. 29- Oct.1 in Rome, Italy.