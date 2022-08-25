Pirates head coach Garrett Grady earned his first career victory last week at Glynn County Stadium.
Friday, he’ll stand across the sideline from a coach with more than 300 wins to his ledger as Brunswick High (1-0) hosts Jeff Herron’s Camden County (0-1).
Strong defense and special teams play pulled the Pirates through some offensive inconsistencies in its opener against Andrew Jackson, but it’s nothing the team is concerned about.
Making his first varsity start, J.R. Elkins tossed a couple of interceptions near the goal line, and had to deal with some inaccurate snaps, but Brunswick flashed its tantalizing potential on a number of plays.
Junior Terry Mitchell made defenders look foolish in converting a 3rd-and-23 caused by one of those errant snaps, turning a three-and-out into a touchdown drive, and Jayden Drayton got loose for a 35-yard score on a deep ball from Elkins.
Brunswick finished with 118 passing yards in addition to 168 rushing yards spearheaded by Ivan Johnson and William Heck, giving the team plenty of positives to carry into its matchup against a Camden defense that only allowed 11 first downs a week ago.
“This week in practice we’ve just been focusing on the mistakes we made Friday night, trying to get better at that, and establishing our game plan this week,” Grady said. “We’ve got to be very disciplined this week. We’ve got to make no mistakes, we’ve got to do our job, and we’ve got to make sure that we do it to our full effort.”
Despite the ups and downs on offense, the contest was never in danger with the way the Pirates were playing defense.
Eighty-seven of Andrew Jackson’s 189 yards came on one first-quarter play — a tightly contested pass to the sideline that turned into a long touchdown. Otherwise, the Black Flag was smothering.
Brunswick’s defensive line led the charge with the starting trio of Ka’Shawn Thomas, River Creel and Jordan Jimmerson combining to make 19 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks while limiting Andrew Jackson to 71 rushing yards on 24 attempts.
Camden will offer a different challenge than the spread look from a week ago. The Wildcats’ wing-T offense can generate some big games on the ground as evidenced by last season when Camden averaged 266 rushing yards per game.
Columbia gummed up the Camden run game in a shocking 13-10 upset last week, holding the Wildcats to just 122 rushing yards at 3.6 yards per carry, but if Brunswick’s defense isn’t on the same page, it could be burned.
“If you don’t have great eye discipline and read your keys, man, they can get you in a lot of stuff,” Grady said.
Camden has controlled the all-time series against Brunswick with a 26-11-1 record dating back to the first meeting in 1972. The Wildcats have won 13 of 14 matchups dating back to 2000.
In the last meeting between the coastal rivals, a Bob Sphire led Camden hit the road and handled Brunswick 48-20 under Sean Pender in 2019. A lot has changed for both programs in the time since.
Grady has taken over charge of the Pirates in Pender’s departure at the conclusion of last season, and Herron is in the second year of a return to Kingsland, where he established himself a coaching legend in leading the Wildcats to 154 wins, 12 region titles and three state championships from 2000-12.
Over his illustrious career, Herron is 316-61 with five state titles across six high schools in Georgia and South Carolina.
Though Grady has never been across the field from Herron, he is obviously familiar with his work.
“You follow a guy that’s won five state championships,” Grady said. “You know who he is, what he’s done and accomplished. Those are goals, especially as a young coach, to have that many wins, that many state championships, playoffs. He’s reached a lot of guys, sent them to the next level. He’s made an impact on a lot of people, and he’s made a big impact on almost every school he’s been at whether it’s Oconee County, or its Camden County, he went up to Prince Avenue, Grayson, all these different places.
“He’s made an impact at every different place he’s been. He’s a great coach, he’s got a lot of great coaches on his team, and he also has a lot of great players on his team. I think he’ll have them focused and ready to play for sure.”