A second round 77 prevented Ian Glanton from making a serious run at the Golden Isles Invitational fewer than two weeks ago. On Tuesday, it was the second round that lifted Glanton to victory at the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour event at Sea Palms.
More than 55 junior golfers between the ages of 14-19 competed in the Sea Palms Junior Classic, and it was the Georgia Southern commit that fired off a 65 in the second and final round to win the tournament at 6-under 136.
Second place Hughues Threlkeld finished at 1-under 141 for the tournament as the only other golfer under par over 36 holes. Lee Smith came in third at 1-over 143, Parker Claxton was fourth at 2 over, and Mason Howell rounded out the top five at 3 over in the second SJGT event held at Sea Palms in the past two months.
“We always look forward to hosting the SJGT here at Sea Palms,” said Sea Palms director of golf Brandon Youmans. “We give the tour and (SJGT Tour Director) Todd Thompson full support and appreciate what they do for junior golf and the community.”
Glanton has proven his ability to go low rounds at a time before, having previously earned first at the 2019 SJGT Blake Hadden Memorial Junior and 2020 SJGT Sea Island Junior Classic and second in the 2020 SJGT St. Simons Island Junior at Sea Palms. The recent Metter graduate also won the 2019 GHSA Class A-Public individual state championship.
After staking himself to a one-stroke lead with an even par performance in the first round, Glanton exploded with eight birdies over his final 18 holes — bogeys on Nos. 10 and 14 were his only blemishes of the day.
While no one came close to Glanton over the past two days, a handful of area natives competed in the SJGT as well. Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy were each represented as Shep Davenport, Grady Sanders, Travis Cavalier, Cason Cavalier, Christopher Roddini, Jeremiah Austin and Joe Carter each teed off.
More talented youth golfers will be making their way to Sea Palms this weekend when the club hosts the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Mid Season Invitational.
“Hosting both SJGT and HJGT in one week brings us a lot of excitement, new visitors, and most importantly the ability for us to showcase our golf course and Sea Palms as a whole,” Youmans said. “We will continue our commitment to junior golf as our business and landscape continues to evolve and grow in the coming years. The repeat business and potential member growth make both hosting and supporting junior golf a true win-win.”