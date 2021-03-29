With great power comes great responsibility. Your friendly athletic trainer doesn’t have super powers, but it is hard to be sure upon watching them spring to action in a moment’s notice.
Fear not, Golden Isles athletes and their guardians, your domain falls under the watchful eye of a number of qualified healthcare professionals from the Southeast Georgia Heath System Sports Medicine program whose sole purpose is to protect their community.
Chantal Pierre has lived that creed at Brunswick High School for the past 14 years following an origin story similar to that of many of her peers. Pierre knew she wanted to make a living helping people in some capacity and began college in the pre-med field, until an intervention led to athletic training.
For Pierre, that moment was as nondescript as a friend suggesting she take a look into the field. She quickly found that it was the job for her.
“I really wanted to be working with healthy people who wanted to get better,” Pierre said. “I didn’t want to deal with people who might pass away on me on a regular basis like a lot of doctors do have to deal with.
“Just Getting healthy people that want to return to their sports just sounded super exciting, and being able to facilitate that as an athletic trainer was just the perfect fit for me.”
Amanda Burton, Glynn Academy’s athletic trainer since December, had a similar experience. Though Burton declared athletic training her major, it was only because physical therapy — the field she initially wanted to pursue — was a graduate program.
But likewise, she preferred working with a younger demographic pushing to return to doing what they love. As an athletic trainer Burton would help rehab injuries like in physical therapy, but she would also be involved every step of the way.
“One of the things that pushed me more towards athletic training over physical therapy is that I really like sports,” Burton said. “I played sports growing up, I’ve had lots of injuries, lots of surgeries, so I always saw the physical therapy aspect of it personally. But when I thought more in-depth about it, a lot of physical therapists have to also deal with shoulder, and knee, and hip replacement rehab, and that just wasn’t something that excited me…
“As a career, athletic training kind of incorporates a lot of that physical therapy aspect, where we do the treatments, but you also do the diagnosis, and you do everything needed, so you are an all-around healthcare person.”
Like Burton, Frederica Academy athletic trainer Adam Norman originally went to school for physical therapy, and figured athletic training had the best foundation to build upon during his undergrad.
Despite being an athlete that had spent plenty of time in training rooms, Norman still didn’t realize the full scope of the profession until he began doing clinical work. Again, the appeal was working with athletes both pre- and post-injury.
“It’s a nice little encompassing aspect,” Norman said. “You’re there as soon as it happens, you diagnose it, you treat it, you rehabilitate it, and then you get to them back out to the same level, if not a little bit higher than they were before.
“Seeing it from start to finish, that is one of the most unique things about our profession in my opinion… Just to see that progression is something most professions don’t get the opportunity to do, so it’s really amazing.”
Of course, an athletic trainer’s job begins before the athletes even hit the field.
Players, coaches and family members must trust an athletic trainer is operating with the athletes’ best interest in mind with a wealth of knowledge informing their decisions.
“I think a huge part of athletic training is building rapports and the consistency that comes along with that,” Pierre said. “I think that just understanding that I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt helps to reassure athletes, parents and coaches that I’ve been through a lot of experience with these injuries and rehabs, and that I’m equipped to help their athletes move through these things.”
Pierre and her peers aren’t working purely off experience alone though.
Rebecca Joyner, a certified athletic trainer at SGHS since 2006 and former athletic trainer for McIntosh County Academy and Coastal Georgia coordinates community outreach for the team, which includes providing AT services at community events- 5ks and other races as well as working with other not for profit sports organizations in the community. She focuses on specialty programming with concussion management, injury prevention programs, and parent/athlete education to serve the schools and the community. Joyner also serves as a resource for Glynn County Middle School athletic programs working with school nurses and coaches to assess and manage injuries.
However, continuing education can’t entirely explain athletic trainers’ superpower ability to drown out all the noise when they’re called upon on a frenzied Friday night in the fall.
“It’s like pure adrenaline. I can’t describe — it feels like everything is going in slow motion,” McIntosh County Academy athletic trainer Shonta Houston described running onto the field to diagnose an injury. “I try to keep them calm as best as I can. I don’t know if it’s because McIntosh is so small, but I have a bond with most of my athletes, like they can come talk to me about anything and everything, so they trust me when I tell them to stay still, or to do this or do that.”
Houston has been the athletic trainer at MCA for nearly seven years, during which time she’s developed a Spider-Sense in treating lingering injuries.
Yet she too stressed the importance of building relationships with players and parents to the process.
“They tend to make it worse before they believe me,” Houston said. “But I try to press to them, press to their parents that, ‘Hey, this isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve seen this however many times.’ I can’t snap my fingers and it be better, but I can do my best to get them better.”
Some of the more gruesome injuries the SGHS athletic trainers have experienced throughout their respective careers — growth plate fractures, compound fractures, neck injuries — are unmistakably severe, and thus taken seriously from the jump.
In fact, injuries invisible to the naked eye are often the most frightening.
“Concussions are some of those super scary events that you just have to be on the alert for and be able to recognize,” Pierre said. “You’re there to save a life, so when that athlete starts showing serious signs that they might have, not just a concussion, but a more involved, maybe bleeding in their brain, you’ve got to be able to recognize those signs really quickly.”
One relatively innocuous example occurred when a local athlete fell onto a raised cleat. Although the injury didn’t appear serious at first glance, it didn’t show signs of improvement in the days that followed as more symptoms of trauma cropped up.
Through observation, the athlete was sent to the hospital where it was found they were suffering from internal bleeding. Having an athletic trainer travel with the team to practice and events potentially saved a life.
Even in less immediately threatening situations, super vision — one that allows the wielder to see clearly into the future — is one of the most powerful tools in an athletic trainer’s arsenal.
Rarely is there a rehabilitation that is completely linear. Setbacks happen, but they can feel discouraging in the moment. That’s when it helps to take the 10,000-foot view of the situation.
“I’ve had several injuries where they’ve returned back slower than what they would have liked, and it gets them down,” Norman said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, but you’ve done it every single day. You’re still working, and we’ve just got to keep on grinding and powering through to get to where we want to be.’ Being on that level helps a lot, and it helps establish a really good working relationship with, not only your athletes, but your coaches and anyone else that’s higher up in the administration too.”
Like most heroes, the ultimate reward for athletic trainers is watching their athlete break through those barriers and return from rehab stronger than ever.
“To me, that part is a lot fun because you get to work with them and encourage them on their sport specific goals, side-by side, helping them get better” Joyner said.