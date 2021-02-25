Akshay Bhatia is quickly becoming a hot name in the world of golf. With performances like the 19-year-old had this week at the Brunswick Country Club, it’s easy to see why.
Bhatia shot a 10-under 132 over two rounds and defeated the hottest golfer on the SwingThought Tour in the fourth hole of a playoff to win ST12 on Thursday.
“I’m just super happy,” Bhatia said. “Obviously I didn’t want to give up what I worked for starting yesterday with a low score and having a lead. It’s just nice to come out on top again.”
Entering the final day with a two-stroke lead over the nearest competitor after firing off an event-low 62 in Wednesday’s opening round, Bhatia held on to a share of first place following 36 holes despite a hard charge from Alejandro Tosti.
Tosti, a PGA Tour Latinoamérica pro, had won the last three SwingThought Tour events entering ST12 and improved upon his first-round 69 with a round of 63 to finish at 10 under for the event, putting pressure on Bhatia, who struggled at times throughout the round.
Bogeys on Nos. 1-2 put Bhatia behind the chain early, and he found himself a stroke over par for the round through 12 holes.
“The whole day, I was feeling nervous,” Bhatia said. “I didn’t get off to a good start, then made an eagle on 3 to kind of settle it down, but I still made some very careless errors.
“But that’s the stuff that I love to learn about and understand for next time.”
The Wake Forest, N.C., native began to rediscover his footing down the stretch, birdieing 13 and 14 and falling into a groove with his iron. However, with a chance to win the event on the 18th green, Bhatia’s putt rolled short, forcing a sudden-death playoff with Tosti.
As it turns out, the playoff was an opportunity that Bhatia relished, having lost an event to Tosti three weeks earlier.
“He obviously played a great round of golf today,” Bhatia said of playoff matchup with Tosti. “But he beat me by one in Yuma, Arizona not too long ago, so I guess it was kind of bittersweet.
“But, I don’t know, the playoff I felt a lot more calm for some reason, just because I guess I knew I was in the position to have a chance at winning, and I was hitting a lot of good shots. It was just a matter of time until whoever made the first putt.”
That putt would come in the fourth hole of the playoff when Bhatia rolled in a putt for par to earn his second victory on the SwingThought Tour.
It was a nice return to the Golden Isles for Bhatia, who won the Davis Love III Junior Open at the Brunswick Country Club in 2017.
J.T. Griffin lived on St. Simons for four years before making his way back to Atlanta, where he attended college at Georgia Tech. Griffin shot a 7-under 135 to finish in a tie for seventh when he wasn’t enjoying some of his favorite local spots.
“It’s nice to come back and play somewhere you’re familiar,” Griffin said. “I lived on the island for four years, and we would come over here a bunch to play.
“it’s great being back in town, hitting some of the old spots — I’m actually going to go hit Willie’s Wee-Nee Wagon on the way out of town.”
Griffin was sure not to give too much away to his competition, but he said he did make stops to Fancy Q, Southern Soul and Bubba Garcia’s with his fellow golfers.
LPGA golfer Brittany Marchand was also familiar with BCC and the area, and despite a tough few days that saw her finish 4 over, she feels the Golden Isles are a natural location for the SwingThought Tour.
“It was lots of fun,” Marchand said. “I love the course — the greens are always a challenge, so that’s fun, and I love the area. I stayed on (St. Simons) so it’s really nice.”
Still, it’s likely no one enjoyed their stay in the Port City more than Bhatia, who beat out a competitive field of 63 just two weeks after entering the national consciousness with a historic performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Bhatia became the first golfer in more than a decade to hit all 18 greens during a round a Pebble Beach, the location of the smallest putting surfaces on the PGA Tour. With his 8-under, Bhatia also became the youngest player to shoot 64 or lower on the tour since Joaquin Niemann pulled it off at the 2019 Greenbrier Classic.
Bhatia didn’t earn a dime for the show he put on at Pebble Beach. He took home more than $15,000 from the SwingThought Tour on Thursday — a modest payday for a teenager that earned $166,650 with a top-10 finish at the Safeway Open last fall.
But for Bhatia, who began playing golf at 6 years old and entering major tournaments at 10, the earnings are simply a bonus.
“I never really thought about the money necessarily, other than my first really big tournament,” Bhatia said. “I love playing just to play, and get better, and obviously win. That’s probably the best thing about golf…
“You’re just never going to figure out this game, and I think that’s what I love most about it. I don’t really care that much about the money. That’s going to come with good golf.”