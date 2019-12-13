Glynn Academy boy’s basketball team gave Valdosta a valiant effort on Friday night, but pesky turnovers cause the Terrors to fall short 80-65.
A combined 48 turnovers happened during the four quarters of this ball game as neither team knew how to hold onto the ball. Valdosta coughed it up 26 times while Glynn had 22 turnovers. Despite having fewer turnovers than the Wildcats, the Terrors didn’t convert those takeaways into points.
The Wildcats might have defeated Glynn Academy by 15 points, the Terrors hung in with them until late in the game.
Terrors coach Terrance Heywood said his team always gives a good effort, and they played hard tonight. The Wildcats handled Glynn earlier this season 81-51 in the Gator Tip-off Classic.
“This team beat us by 30 in the first game of the season, and they’re a very good team,” Heywood said. “We knew they were a very good team and to be tied up 37 all at the half, I felt pretty good. I just didn’t know if we could hold it for four quarters. They killed us tonight; We had a lot of unforced turnovers. I think they won the rebound battle and got a lot of second-chance points. That was the biggest difference in the game.”
Heywood said, the Terrors made a few changes for Friday’s game, which helped them force some more turnovers than the last time they played, and he said it helped.
“We turned them over some too, and I was pleased with that,” Heywood said. “The first time we played them, we didn’t press them, so this time we wanted to put some pressure on them, and it helped out a lot too.”
Valdosta got into foul trouble early on in the game and got in the double-bonus, which allowed the Terrors to tie it up at 37 going into halftime. Heywood said that when something like this happens, you have to stay aggressive and go into attack mode. However, he also said they have to make their free throws when teams get into foul issues.
“When you got a team that’s in the double-bonus, you got to go try to attack them and make the referees continue to call fouls, and then you got to hit the free throws,” Heywood said. “I know we missed some free throws throughout the entire game, so know that hurt. When you got a team in foul trouble like that, I think you got to go in attack and put it in the referee's hands to make calls, and then it’s our job to make free throws.”
Glynn Academy had two players score in double digits. Heywood said that Max Hrdlicka recorded a double-double tonight against the Wildcats. He was the leading scorer for the Terrors with 22 points. Sophomore Tyson Rooks was the other player to score in double-figures as he collected 19 points.
Hrdlicka is the only returning starter for the Terrors, and Heywood said he’s the leader right now.
“At this point, he’s leading us in every category points, rebounds, blocks, steals, and I mean he’s doing a little bit of everything right now,” Heywood said. “I’m pleased with his effort, and he is a great kid, plays hard, and does whatever you ask him. He’s going to give you 100 percent every night he steps on the court.
“Max is more of a leader by example. He’s a very coachable kid and does what's asked of him. He’s our leading scorer, and I told him he would have to go after it, go hard play hard and be in attack mode the entire game.”
Ivan Groom put up nine points for the Terrors, and Tray Dickens tallied eight points.
It’s a quick turn around for the Terrors as they face off with McIntosh County Academy this evening. Heywood said that back to back games could be tough because of how they play but says his team’s hungry.
“We press a lot and try to play fast, and it takes a lot out of you,” Heywood said. “The goal is just not to come out flat, you know to give us everything they got. I told them they could rest on Sunday, but today we have to get after it. We need a win. So we’re hungry for a win, so I’m hoping they’re going to come out with that fire and just get after it.”
Glynn’s girls also fell to Valdosta on Friday night 45-37, resulting in the Lady Terrors' first loss of the season. Zoesha Smith led the team with 21 points and 20 rebounds on the night. She also had four blocks in the game. The next highest scorer for the Lady Terrors was Talia Hamilton, who scored eight points and collected four steals.
The Terrors fall to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in region play after the loss to Valdosta. Glynn’s only win was a 68-54 victory over the Buccaneers earlier this season, and the Terrors look for another one tonight. Both the girls and boys team take on McIntosh County Academy this afternoon with the JV girls game starting at 3 p.m.