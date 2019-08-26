As the voice of the Brunswick High Pirates, Teddy Bishop has painted pictures across airways with his words for 17 years.
But the longtime Pirates football play-by-play announcer was left speechless when the home radio booth at Glynn County Stadium was dedicated to him Friday.
Broadcast partner Kipp Branch and Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters presented Bishop with a plaque commemorating the “Teddy Bishop Booth” ahead of Brunswick’s opener against Coffee.
“I’m very, very surprised to be honest with you,” Bishop said. “I’m very, very honored. I never expected something like this. I’m just really, really touched, and just totally honored, and still somewhat speechless.
“It’s a tremendous honor. I’ve enjoyed every minute of the broadcast.”
A proud Glynn Academy graduate, Bishop looked to break into the world of broadcasting almost two decades ago.
Although the Terrors’ radio team was already assembled, “the football professor” was willing to take a job covering the crosstown rival Pirates.
“I had expressed an interest in broadcasting, it was something I always thought I’d like to do, and Glynn didn’t have an opening,” Bishop said. “The Glynn crew was filled up, and so the general manager at another radio station, I had gone in to talk to her, and she called me and said, ‘We’ve got an opening if you want to come in and audition.’
“So I went in and auditioned, they offered me the job doing play-by-play 17 years ago, and just stayed doing Brunswick High.”
Since he began the Brunswick High play-by-play, Bishop has only missed one game — when his son got married and the rehearsal dinner was on a Friday night during football season.
Aside from the one indiscretion, Bishop has been on the air every time the Pirates have suited up since 2002.
Some of his best memories in the booth include the region championships Brunswick won in 2008 and 2009 under head coach Victor Floyd, who Bishop was a big fan of.
“I think he did a tremendous job,” Bishop said. “He was here for seven years, went 5-2 against Glynn…
“I guess the thing, to me, that’s even more important than that was, in the seven years he was here, and I may be off a player or two on this number, but he sent 35 kids to play collegiate ball.”
Bishop described Brunswick’s 64-62 overtime loss to Valdosta High on the road at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in 2010 as the most exciting high school game he’s ever called.
However, his fondest memory is of a 2008 road game in Statesboro when Brunswick won its fifth straight game to clinch its first region title in nearly a decade. As the contest featured playoff implications for Glynn as well, his call also rang throughout Glynn County Stadium.
“Brunswick High was in Savannah, and if Brunswick High won the game, they would win the region championship, and it would give Glynn Academy [a playoff spot],” Bishop said. “We were broadcasting the game in Savannah, and because it had a bearing on Glynn’s playoff plans, they picked it up here after the Glynn game was over.
“There was about two minutes left in the Brunswick game, and they did our broadcast over the PA system here. That stuck out in my mind.”
Among Bishop’s favorite players, kicker Nick Sasser, now a local dentist, immediately came to mind, as did current Georgia Bulldogs Randon Jernigan, who accounted for 2,198 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman at Brunswick, and Warren McClendon, who Bishop called the best offensive lineman he’s seen play at the high school level.
NFL players, and now teammates again with the Detroit Lions, Darius Slay and Justin Coleman were also singled out.
“I remember [Slay’s] freshman year,” Bishop said. “Brunswick High was in the playoffs, and we were doing a game somewhere up in north Georgia, first round of the playoffs.
“Brunswick High lost, but I remember the coaches, they were impressed with Darius, being only a freshman, and how well he did. The rest is history.”