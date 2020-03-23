With all athletic events in the area — and the country — on indefinite hiatus, this is probably as good as time as any to reflect back.
I moved to Golden Isles back in November 2018, leaving the city of Valdosta, where I graduated high school, college, and worked five years at the local newspaper, and beginning a new chapter of my life.
In under a year and a half as the sports editor at The News, I’ve already been lucky enough to experience some tremendous moments. That being said, here’s a list of the top 10 most memorable moments of my career in Brunswick:
10. The 2019 SEC Men’s Golf Championship
Any time I have the opportunity to cover an event at the Sea Island Golf Club, it is always a pleasure. There aren’t many courses that sport that natural beauty of the Seaside Course, which is reason enough to treasure a day spent on the course.
Through stroke play, it appeared the story of the tournament would be Auburn becoming the first back-to-back SEC champion since Alabama won three straight from 2012-14 as it captured the top seed in match play by 17 strokes.
But Arkansas had other plans. The seventh seed in the eight-team quarterfinal field, the Razorbacks knocked off No. 2 Vanderbilt before beating No. 3 Texas A&M to advance to the finals, where they captured the program’s first conference championship since 1995 with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Auburn.
9. Valdosta High vs. Glynn Academy in 2nd round of 2018 playoffs
OK, this probably isn’t the greatest memory for Terrors fans, as Glynn Academy was coming off a semifinal run the season prior.
However, covering my first football game for The News, it was somewhat comforting for the opponent to be the team I had covered in depth for the three seasons prior, including a season-ending loss at Glynn County Stadium.
A quarterback I’d covered since his sophomore set single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns for the winningest high school in the nation, and he’s since signed with my favorite college — Florida State.
Despite Glynn Academy’s defeat, it was also the first time I had the chance to see the leadership and passion that I have since learned head coach Rocky Hidalgo is revered for.
Again, spending a few days at the Sea Island Golf Club is a treat as is, especially when the area is buzzing with locals and tourists either volunteering or spectating at the final PGA Tour event before the holiday break.
Having also covered the RSM Qualifier that Monday at the Brunswick Country Club, I learned of how the hottest golfer on the tour — University of Georgia graduate Brendon Todd — resurrected his career at the qualifier the year before.
Todd entered the final day of the RSM Classic with a two-stroke lead over the closest competitor and the chance to become the first golfer to win three straight PGA Tour events since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2006, but he ultimately fell just short of the accomplishment as Tyler Duncan took the trophy.
7. The 2019 City Championship football game
Rivalry games always have a special atmosphere around them, and the annual showdown between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy more than lived up to its billing in my first City Championship game.
The Pirates were looking to snap a streak of five-straight losses in the series, while the Terrors were fighting to maintain their dominance in the rivalry. The result: a total dogfight that came down to the final play.
Neither team led by more than one score at any point in the game, and when Brunswick tied the score with 4:38 to play, the City Championship appeared destined for overtime. Instead, Glynn marched down the field and snatched away the victory on Chase Gabriel’s field goal as time expired.
As an NFL enthusiast, I was already well aware of ‘Big Play Slay,’ but it wasn’t until I moved to the area that I realized one of the premier cornerbacks in the league hailed from Brunswick High.
I first met Slay last year over Easter weekend when he returned to his hometown to hold a community celebration at Selden Park, and it was immediately obvious how much local support he’s built up.
Not only is Slay a five-time Pro Bowler, he’s constantly giving back to his community — whether that’s working with Coastal Outreach Soccer to set up summer camps and open the Big Play Center of Excellence here in town, or popping up at the high school graduation of an 18-year-old Detroit Lions fan in the suburbs of Michigan.
Now that Slay’s been traded to the Eagles, the city of Philadelphia is likely the next community to experience the star’s generosity.
5. Brunswick High basketball’s 2018 Class 6A semifinal run
While Valdosta was certainly a football town, the city’s basketball teams often lagged behind during my time there. So the Brunswick High boys’ run to the GHSA semifinals represented a first for me.
The Pirates had the Region 2-6A Player of the Year on their side, but the team’s success was the definition of a group effort coming in honor of teammate Xantavian Pierce, who passed away in March 2018.
On any given night, there were a number of players that could step up and take over a quarter, a half, or even an entire game for Brunswick. Unfortunately, the Pirates’ emotional journey came to an end at the University of West Georgia Coliseum, but they had no reason to hang their heads after the hard-fought battle.
4. Frederica Academy wins 2018 GISA Class 3A state championship
Making the move to the Golden Isles in November meant I missed out on the 2018 regular season, but it didn’t take long to realize Frederica Academy was in the midst of a special season.
Coming off a heart-breaking loss in the waning seconds of its semifinal game the year prior, the Knights were on a mission by time they returned to the postseason. Following its first-round bye, Frederica rolled through three playoff games by a combined score of 161-34.
John Milledge had beaten Frederica 14-13 in overtime of the Knights’ home finale, but Frederica got the last laugh when the two programs met again in the title game at Five Star Stadium at Mercer University.
A rout from the opening kick, Frederica built a 28-point lead before halftime, going on to win 48-0 to capture the program’s second state championship.
It’s not every day a journalist receives the opportunity to write about an Olympic gold medalist, let alone an athlete that’s won two of them.
Morgan Brian’s career at Frederica Academy had been long over by the time I arrived at The News, but following along with the 2019 World Cup became even more exciting knowing there was a former Knight on the squad.
I first spoke with Brian for a story just eight days after the USWNT won second Winner’s Trophy in between the numerous celebrations she and her teammates took part in after returning from France, and I had the chance to meet her a few months later when the most decorated athlete in Frederica Academy history returned to St. Simons to hold a pair of soccer clinics at her alma mater.
My first day of work at The News saw me make the trek out to Sea Island Golf Club looking for a story during the practice round of the 2018 RSM Classic — thus beginning a whirlwind week that ended with me better acquainted with the course’s media center than my own residence.
But that busy week turned out to be a blessing in disguise. With my possessions split between Valdosta and Brunswick, and the possessions I did have buried within one of what felt like hundreds of boxes, having access to coffee and some delicious food in the media center every day took a burden off my shoulders.
Not to mention, it was enthralling covering my first PGA Tour event as Charles Howell III led for three days, fell out of first with a nightmare start to the final round, and finally rebounding to force a playoff, ultimately notching his first victory on the tour since 2007.
1. Glynn Academy girls basketball finishes as 2019 Class 6A runners up
No recency bias here: although the most recent entry in the top 10, the Glynn Academy girls’ state championship appearance tops the list of my most memorable athletic events over the past 16 months.
The Terrors had their breakout last year, winning the girls’ first region title since 1995 en route to a quarterfinal appearance, and they took it a few steps further this season.
Sisters Sharnesha and Shayla Smith were within a bucket of the state championship game when they played for Camden in 2002, and 18 years later, they received another shot as the head coach and assistant of the Terrors. Led by a starting lineup consisting of five seniors, Glynn Academy rolled to another region title before crushing the competition in the first four rounds of the postseason.
I followed the Terrors to Buford, where it handled Langston Hughes in the Class 6A semifinals, and the next week, I took the trip to Macon hoping to witness the first basketball state championship in Glynn Academy history.
Even as an observer, it felt like a punch in the gut to watch Glynn Academy come up just short of the goal it’d worked so hard to obtain over the past two seasons, but the journey will be one I won’t soon forget.