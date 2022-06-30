Seven teams finally got the chance to strap on shoulder pads this week at North Glynn Complex, and a trip of area teams made the most of it.
Glynn Academy held a two-day organized training activity that allowed programs to get in some needed work against a foreign opponent heading into the heart of summer.
“It was good; we got a lot better,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Our kids came out, really the second day I think we felt comfortable with what we’re doing. We’ve moved some guys around; we had some guys who couldn’t be here because of family obligations and stuff, but man, I really like our kids. We were really physical today, came off the ball and competed really well.
“I’m really kind of happy with where our team is right now.”
Joining GA were squads from Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy, Brantley County, Richmond Hill, Ware County, Long County, and Flagler Palm Coast out of Florida, each team making the most out of the opportunity to hit someone else.
McIntosh County Academy, in particular, relished the looks it got against different schemes after seeing nothing but its own wing-T offense since spring.
“We haven’t done anything but work on what we’re doing this summer, and this was our first little live stuff, so some of the teams came out and worked some different concepts that gave us trouble early,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren. “It was not like it was a practice mode — it was full tilt.”
Coming off three consecutive playoff appearances, and its first trip to the second round since 2016, McIntosh has to replace a pair of standout defenders in Will Jones and Quan Proctor, who combined to make 113 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and eight sacks in addition to rushing for 778 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Despite the losses, the Buccaneers have a firm grasp of their starting lineup already.
“We pretty much know who our 1s are,” Warren said. “The real battle is who are the backups, so we’re trying to establish some depth. I think some of that developed the last two days, and I think the rest of it will probably develop in July.”
The only GHSA Class A school in attendance, McIntosh County Academy got plenty of snaps out of its entire roster in matching up against teams more than four classifications higher.
Many of the larger programs also traveled with ninth-grade and junior varsity teams, allowing them to rotate throughout the two-day session, but MCA’s varsity roster soaked up all the minutes they could.
“We’re the small guys here, so we got a lot of reps,” Warren said. “We had to leave early because our kids are out of time. There’s only so many minutes, but it was good work. I enjoyed it. We played Richmond Hill, Ware, Glynn, Long, had a good time.”
Frederica Academy found itself in a similar position as the lone GISA program at the OTA.
The Knights regularly roster fewer than 30 players on its varsity team, which can make it difficult to run a full offense vs. defense even during fall practices, let alone the summer when some players are out of town for various reasons.
“It’s outstanding for us because we don’t have a ton of kids, so getting live action is something that’s a stretch for us, even during the summer,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “Coming out here and getting work against everybody, hey we’re outmanned of course, we’ve got 20 kids… I think we got a lot better this week.”
Already relatively undersized along its offensive front, Frederica was without a few linemen this week, putting them in an even larger disadvantage in the trenches against its larger counterparts.
To even the playing field a bit, the Knights often matched up against the JV squads the teams in attendance each session, which was a cruel proposition for the defenders that had to attempt to corral standout running back Jordan Triplett.
Triplett already has well over 3,500 rushing yards to his resume entering his junior season, and he looked as dangerous as ever with the ball in his hands Thursday. Triplett also got open through the air a number of times as a receiver, though he’s still in the process of polishing his ability to haul the ball in with consistency down field.
Frederica had a new signal caller delivering passes with transfer Sutton Ellis taking snaps. Coming off a season in which he helped lead Brunswick High to an 11-1 record, Ellis will slot in as quarterback and safety with the Knights.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” Derrick said. “He’s leading, he’s doing a wonderful job. He understands what we’re doing defensively, he understands what we’re trying to do offensively, he’s doing a really good job. I’m just excited for him. I think he’s really enjoying it, and that’s the thing.
“Wins will take place, and as we go we’ll get better and better, but I think right now, just having fun — our kids are having some fun.”
A bit of history was made at the OTA as well when Frederica Academy faced off against host Glynn Academy’s JV team near the end of Day 2.
The local schools had never lined up against one another previously, even for a workout.
“It is actually the first time we’ve ever competed against one another,” Derrick said with a chuckle. “It’s one of those things, people get a little fired up about it. Me? We’ve just got to get our kids work.
“It’s like I told our kids, there’s some talking, just stay focused. Stay focused because every Friday night, people are going to talk to you and try to get in your head. Don’t worry about that, we’ve got to stay focused in what we’re doing.”
Hidalgo also relegated the encounter to an interesting footnote. The matchups against Ware, Richmond Hill and Flagler were the real tests for Glynn.
The Terrors’ 4-6-1 finish a year ago was the worst for the program since Hidalgo took over in 2014, and although the team was still able to extend its streak of consecutive postseason appearances to 14, Glynn has had championship aspirations under Hidalgo.
Over the last two days, the Red Terrors took a positive step towards the team they plan to be come fall.
“I think we came out and we were physical out here the last couple of days,” Hidalgo said. “I think the way we competed, I think we had the right type of attitude, and it showed out here. Our kids came out and played hard.”
The strong effort of the Terrors allowed the team to overcome some of the execution issues that cropped up as Glynn looks to rework its schemes a bit.
Last year, Glynn Academy took a drastic step away from its run-heavy single wing offense and looked to become more of a spread passing team to take advantage of its talent at the offensive skill positions.
The Red Terrors still have a strong quarterback-receiver combination brewing in Tyler Devlin and David Prince, but look for Glynn to get closer back to its roots under Hidalgo.
“Some of the things we tried to do last year, we’re not doing as much of, and we’re doing some other things,” Hidalgo said. “I think some things we tried to do last year probably didn’t fit us, and some things we’re doing fit us more. We’ll see how it looks.”