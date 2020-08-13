Brunswick High’s first two games have shown the young Pirates can hang with solid teams around the area, through five innings at least.
Although Brunswick is now 0-2 early in the season following Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Wayne County, the Pirates have been tied or led at the end of nine of the 14 innings the program has played.
Both contests were decided in the sixth inning, where BHS has been outscored 8-0 over its first two games.
In its opener last week, Brunswick went up 1-0 on Pinewood Christian in the bottom of the fourth inning before giving up three runs in the sixth. On Wednesday, the Pirates had just rallied to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Wayne County exploded for five runs in the next half inning.
Brunswick head softball coach Nicole Bailey believes her team simply needs to keep its foot on the gas for the full seven frames.
“It’s just getting them to stay focused and being able to execute inning by inning,” Bailey said. “Taking the game one step at a time instead of trying to zoom through quickly.”
At least one Wayne County batter reached safely in each of the first five innings against Brunswick starter Erica Bentley, but the Yellow Jackets were finally able to string hits together with the game tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth.
Wayne County produced five consecutive hits to open the frame, and four doubles over the course of the inning, to turn the deadlock into a rout.
Despite a disappointing final result, the Pirates had reason to be encouraged with their progress in a handful of different areas from their first outing.
Brunswick ran into a couple of outs on the base paths again, but overall it looked much better playing small ball.
The Pirates scored their first run in the bottom of the first when Kalyn Harris worked a leadoff walk and stole second during the ensuing at bat. Harris advanced to third on Anna Kate Owens’ one-out single before tagging up and sprinting home on Molly Williford’s pop out.
Strikeouts, especially of the looking variety, was a point of contention for Bailey entering the contest after seeing the team go down on strikes nine times versus Pinewood.
But Brunswick only saw a third strike called once against Wayne County coming in the final at-bat of the game.
“We’ve really talked about, over the course of the week, being able to make adjustments pitch to pitch,” Bailey said. “So we’ve worked on that in practice, we worked at that in our pre-game hitting, and we really noticed a big difference with that today.”
Next for the Pirates is improving at the plate with runners in scoring position.
Brunswick recorded seven hits and 11 total base runners, but six runners were left on base with a majority stranded at second or third. The Pirates were just 3-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position with two of the hits, including an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, coming courtesy of Owens, who finished 3-for-3 on the day.
The most costly miss was in the third inning, where BHS loaded the bases with no outs on a walk and a pair of singles. The Pirates ultimately came away from the inning empty handed following an infield fly and a double play.
‘We’ve just got to get better with runners on base,” Bailey said. “I think that comes with practice, more playing time in games, getting them in more pressure situations.
“You can hit in practice all day with that type of situation, but it’s all about the game experience, so I think that’s all going to come.”
Brunswick is scheduled to play three contests next week beginning with a road game against Camden County on Monday at 6 p.m. The Pirates will then travel to Jesup for a rematch versus the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday before returning home for their Region 2-6A opener Thursday against Statesboro.