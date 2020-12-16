Loyalty and trust can sometimes be difficult to find in the world of athletics. However, both played major roles in the recruiting process of a couple of Glynn Academy seniors Wednesday during the college football early signing period.
Terrors quarterback T.J. Lewis put pen to paper to make his summer commitment to Louisville official, and defensive back Jaiden Miller inked an letter-of-intent with Charleston Southern.
“They’re great kids,” Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said of the pair. “You can’t say enough about them. Really, really tough competitors, guys who know to strain on Friday night, that’s what they are. They know how to strain, and compete, and know what it takes to go out and win games.”
Lewis and Miller have each played integral roles for a Terrors program that won three region championships over the past four seasons and advanced to at least the second round of the postseason each year.
As the signal-caller for Glynn’s single-wing offense, Lewis rushed for 35 touchdowns over his career, capped by a senior campaign that saw him earn Region Player of the Year honors after running for 1,198 yards and 15 scores. He also added 652 yards and six touchdowns through the air as a true dual threat.
Lewis said he received offers from schools to play a handful of different positions at the next level including cornerback, receiver and safety, but it was Louisville’s belief in his abilities with the ball in his hands that kept Leiws steadfast in his commitment.
“I never wavered off of them because once I committed, they were head on,” Lewis said. “Before I even committed, they were like, ‘Come on, man. Join the train.’
“Once it got closer to this day, a lot of schools started hitting me up like, ‘Are you sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m sure.’”
Although Louisville coaches were enamored by what they saw from Lewis on film and athletically, they took the time to do due diligence regarding the fit of what could be the next face of a program famous for producing reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Lewis appreciated the effort the staff made to ensure farthing the recruiting process was the correct move for all parties.
“They came in different with their recruiting,” Lewis said. “Most schools, they might offer you off the bat when they see your film, but they made me actually sit down and watch their plays, learn plays a little bit, watch film with them a lot before they considered (offering),” Lewis said.
Now, Lewis will be the third Glynn Academy quarterback in the past seven years to commit to playing sports for a major Division I program, following in the footsteps of former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas and Georgia outfielder Randon Jernigan.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have some very good quarterbacks,” Hidalgo said. “Starting with Zach Lampert, my seven years here, obviously DeeJay Dallas, Randon Jernigan, T.J., Sam Wagner, we’ve had some really good players step into that role.”
While Lewis ran the offense, Miller acted as one of the Terrors’ defensive leaders over a prep career that was abruptly cut short this past season.
Just three games into the year, Miller tore his ACL — not only ending his senior year, but also putting his college career in jeopardy. Though Miller had offers from a dozen schools entering the season, one-by-one programs began to drop the talented defensive back.
But Charleston Southern stuck beside him.
“Charleston Southern, they never gave up on me,” Miller said. “So that made me lean toward them. Then, the day of my surgery, I got a FaceTime call with the defensive backs coach, (Greg Moss), so that stuck out for me with making my decision.
“Ever since then, they’ve been keeping it real with me, and I’m going to school for free, so you can’t beat that.”
The loyalty the Buccaneers showed to Miller, and their trust in him to return to full strength from his injury, said a lot about the character of the Charleston Southern staff — and even more so under current circumstances caused by the pandemic.
“Recruiting is really tight right now because of COVID, everybody has their seniors coming back.” Hidalgo said. “That’s a great concern anytime a kid gets an injury, but especially this year. I was really glad those guys at Charleston Southern stuck with him. They really like him. Those guys never wavered for him.”
However, if there is anyone that can rebound from injury, it’s Miller. With his family acting as a big support system, he feels he has the right people in his corner as he rehabs his knee.
Miller is looking forward to his new journey, but it will be bittersweet leaving Glynn Academy behind.
“I’m going to miss my teammates, my brothers, and the coaches and everything here,” Miller said. “But I did all I can do here. Now it’s time for the next level. I’ve got to make a name for myself.”