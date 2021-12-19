The Glynn Academy Red Terrors (8-2) snapped their two-game losing streak with a 68-61 victory over the Tattnall County Warriors Friday.
Having started the season off 7-0, the Terrors struggled to maintain the early season success, losing a close game to Coffee and dropping their first region game to Richmond Hill.
Head coach Terrance Haywood saw the mentality of his team slip in the two losses and knew they needed to get back to their winning ways.
“The goal tonight was just to get off the two-game losing streak,” Haywood said. “We were 7-0 and then we lost a close ballgame to Coffee on the road and then we lost another one (to Richmond Hill). It was a time ball game with 2 minutes to go and we ended up losing to Richmond Hill on the road. Mentally we were not where we needed to be. We definitely needed this win tonight to get our mental focus back and get some confidence back in what we are doing and how we are trying to play as a team.”
The Terrors answered, jumping out to a 23-18 lead after the first quarter. The team had to battle from an early deficit, trailing 10-4, before going on a 19-8 run to close out the quarter.
In the second quarter, Glynn Academy’s shots were falling. The Dickens twins, Tray and Quay, put the team on their backs, scoring 12 of the 18 points in the quarter for the Terrors.
“They are both three-year varsity players, and it’s kind of what we expect out of them,” Haywood said about the Dickens twins. “Their experience, that’s what we expect out of them. Three-year varsity players and we have been preaching this week about shot selection and let’s feed the bigs and the ball down to Tyson Rooks and Maurice Walden and David Prince. Try and beat teams on the inside and if we get an open look, just take good shots and try and knock them down.”
Leading 41-26 heading into the third quarter, the Terrors saw a momentum swing come from the Warriors. Tattnall County outscored Glynn Academy 19-9, thanks to two 3-pt field goals and multiple turnovers by the Terrors. Malcolm Addison scored five of his 15 points in the third quarter. A 15-point Terror lead dwindled to seven as the final eight minutes showed on the scoreboard.
“Our focus all this year has been defense,” Haywood said. “Trying to hold teams in the 40s, we’ve been doing a good job with it but at the same time, we haven’t been able to score. We have been scoring in the 40s as well, and it’s tough to beat good teams only scoring 40 points, so we try to put an emphasis on putting up more points. Thank goodness tonight some shots fell, and we were able to score 68.”
The Terrors knew the final eight minutes were all about closing out the game. David Prince started the scoring frenzy with a dunk to energize the bench and crowd inside the Glass Palace. Tray Dickens made his fourth of five 3-pointers in the game to give the team a 55-45 lead with just under seven minutes to go. Tyson Rooks joined Prince with a two-handed dunk off of a designed play for the University of Illinois football signee.
Tattnall tried to claw its way back into the game, but could not push the Terrors lead to less than eight points.
Glynn Academy was able to take the season series against Tattnall County, winning 61-56 in the first matchup and 68-61 Friday night. The Terrors had three players reach double-figures in the game. Tray Dickens was the game-leading scorer with 24 points, his twin Quay Dickens finished with 13 points. Prince joined the twins as the third leading scorer with 10 points.
With the holidays right around the corner, the Glynn Academy boys basketball team will take part in the U Save It Classic in Albany. The Terrors will take on the Dougherty Trojans on Wednesday in the first round.
“I think it kind of prepares you for the playoffs,” Haywood said. “You are playing teams from different regions and you may be able to get some film on them or you may not. But it prepares you to have to make some in-game adjustments. They aren’t familiar opponents so you don’t know the kids that well.”
Lady Terrors 55
Lady Warriors 45
Glynn Academy (3-7) rallies in the fourth quarter against Tattnall County for a 55-45 victory and its second consecutive win.
The Lady Terrors and Lady Warriors went back and forth all night long, exchanging the lead 11 times before a 14-0 run by Glynn Academy sealed the deal.
Tattnall County led 15-11 after one quarter of play as they got Glynn Academy into foul trouble early in the game.
It wasn’t until a made basket by Alindria Dudley, to be down one, that the Lady Terrors found their focus and put the pieces together to regain the lead.
Dudley didn’t stop there, as she put the team on her back and scored all 13 of her points in the first half to help her team take a 25-21 lead into the locker room.
Glynn Academy had played in many close battles early in the season and had struggled to close games out. Friday night was different for the Lady Terrors.
The team battled to keep a grasp of its lead and when they would lose the lead, they responded by going on a run.
The fourth quarter was a quarter to remember for the Lady Terrors. Having led 39-37 at the start, they saw the Lady Warriors take a 45-41 lead after Macey Ansell scored her 13th point of the game.
Then, the momentum completely flipped in favor of Glynn Academy after Paris Smith and Akirria Mountain assisted each other on back-to-back baskets. The two combined for 14 of the 16 points scored by Glynn Academy. A 14-0 run in the final 4 minutes by the Lady Terrors helped guide them to their third win of the season.
Mountain, Smith and Dudley combined for 45 of the 55 points for Glynn Academy.
The Lady Terrors will be playing the Boone Braves (Orlando) in the 14th Annual Florida Prospects Girls Basketball Tournament in Apopka, Florida on Dec. 27.