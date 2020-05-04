DeLaPerriere helps guide turnaround of CCGA women’s tennis program
Paige DeLaPerriere made the most of her time at College of Coastal Georgia.
A part of head coach Zack Rogers’ first recruiting class, and the Mariners’ only in-state recruit until this year, DeLaPerriere is set to graduate having left her mark on the program.
“Paige is someone who I am extremely proud of because of the dedication she has shown in improving in all areas since she arrived in Brunswick four years ago,” Rogers said. “Like most high school players, the speed of the college game was a big change. But even with that being the case, Paige stepped into the lineup as a freshman and was always ready to face any challenge put in front of her.”
DeLaPerriere played her prep tennis at Cambridge High in Alpharetta, where she helped lead the Bears to a 37-1 record, a GHSA state championship, and another semifinal appearance over her junior and senior seasons.
She brought her winning pedigree with her to Coastal Georgia. Over the past four seasons, the Mariners have steadily improved, either being ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA poll each year.
As a freshman, DeLaPerriere teamed up with recruiting classmate Madeline Garner to win a doubles match against No. 13 Brenau University as part of a 6-3 victory over Coastal’s former Southern States Athletic Conference foe.
In fact, DeLaPerriere was a part of the Mariners only two wins against the perennial powerhouse. Over the past two seasons, she has been a major contributor in helping the team knock off a handful of other top 25 teams.
In her first trip to the regional ITA this fall, DeLaPerriere picked up a couple of wins against SCAD, a team firmly placed within the NAIA’s top 10.
Over the balance of her final season, DeLaPerriere primarily played doubles alongside fellow senior Paola Beneyto Moller — going 4-3 in seven matches between the Nos. 2 and 3 lines.
DeLaPerriere was also every bit as active with Coastal Georgia off the court.
“Paige has battled her fair share of adversity, but she has always maintained a positive mindset and emerged stronger,” Rogers said. “Whether it has been teaching tennis in local elementary schools, working with at-risk youth, or helping to organize a clothing drive for Safe Harbor, Paige has shown a true commitment to serving the needs of others.
“This fall, Paige’s free time was spent introducing the game of tennis to children on St. Simons Island. She has made major contributions to the youth of Glynn County and I know that she has had a positive impact on the Golden Isles as a whole.”
Although she still has some spring classes to complete, DeLaPerriere is on track to graduate with a bachelor of arts in business management with a concentration in marketing.
“I am confident that Paige will receive Sun Conference All-Academic and ITA Academic All-American honors,” Rogers said. “Paige spent her first few summer breaks instructing tennis in country clubs located in the Atlanta Metro Area. This year, Paige got real-world experience with an internship that had her involved in the process of removing the Golden Ray cargo ship that tipped over as it was leaving the Port of Brunswick and heading out to sea.
“While Paige’s senior season was cut short, her role in helping the women’s program regain its footing as a nationally recognized program will be felt for many years to come. I know that the work ethic, resolve, and dedication to reaching her goals that Paige has shown at her time at College of Coastal Georgia will serve her well as she moves forward after graduation.”