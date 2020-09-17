Finally, it’s U.S. Open week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. and officially the first of six major championships this new PGA Tour season.
Winged Foot has been talked about for what seems like months, and I’m excited to see the PGA Tour guys take it on finally. We’ve seen challenging weeks at the Memorial and BMW Championship, but I don’t think those two tracks will come close to what Winged Foot is about to do.
It’s the sixth time in the U.S Open’s history the tournament will be at Winged Foot. Of those six times, only one time was the winning score under par — 1984 when Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman tied at 4-under.
This year’s U.S. Open will be quite different. There weren’t any qualifiers, and since the return in June — no fans.
However, for the 120th edition of the U.S. Open, the USGA has implemented various virtual elements to allow fans to not only interact with the golfers but even potentially get autographed goodies.
It’s called Victory Club and can be accessed at www.usopen.com.
By signing up, fans can interact with golfers on the first tee and see what happens live without watching it on television. There is also an element where families and kids can ask the golfers questions and potentially have autographed merchandise mailed to them.
It’s stuff like the virtual elements that make the USGA and PGA Tour stand above the rest. They’re trying to make sure they include the fans even though they cannot physically be there, and well, that is how you do it — and continuing building the future of the sport.
Nike has also been trying unique things during the pandemic to keep the golf viewers interested. The company released tie-dye Nikes for the PGA Championship. Now they’ve released Winged Foot Nikes — including the Jordan’s. The shoes have the Winged Foot logo, and honestly, I want every pair in my closet.
Those kinds of things make me appreciate what the USGA and PGA Tour are doing for fans during the year that won’t quit.
While all that merchandise is fantastic, it’s the actual golf that will be the most entertaining this week. The Tour may be in New York, but it might as well be called the northern Athens.
There will be seven players with ties to the University of Georgia, the most among colleges represented in the field — tied with Arizona State.
Among those representing Georgia is junior St. Simons Island resident, Davis Thompson. The other six are Harris English, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Greyson Sigg, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson. Thompson is also one of seven Golden Isles golfers in the field.
In the first two rounds, he is paired up with fellow Bulldogs English and Todd. They tee off today at 7:34 a.m. and on Friday at 12:54 p.m.
The other five local golfers in the field are Harman, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston and Michael Thompson.
Poston is paired up with Joel Dahmen and Rasmus Hojgaard for the first two rounds. This trio tees off today on hole one at 7:01 a.m. and Friday at 12:21 p.m.
Amateur Ricky Castillo, Andy Sullivan and Harman also tee off today at 7:01 a.m. and 12:21 p.m. on Friday but begin on the 10th hole.
Kuchar is paired up with former Isles resident Lucas Glover and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell for the 8:18 a.m. tee time today. They’ll go off at 7:12 a.m. on Friday.
Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam and Chesson Hadley tee off today at 12:32 p.m. on hole 10 and Friday at 7:12 a.m.
Zach Johnson will play the first two days with Louis Oosthuizen and Keegan Bradley. They tee off on hole 10 at 1:27 p.m. today and Friday at 8:07 a.m.
Some other notable pairings are Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, who go off at 8:07 a.m. today and 1:27 p.m. on Friday.
Like the Georgia group, there is an Oklahoma State group that includes Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland. This group tees off at 1:38 p.m. today and 8:18 a.m. on Friday.
This U.S. Open is sure to give the golf fans something we haven’t seen in a long time — a challenge. However, I don’t think the winner will be one of the favorites; instead, it could be an under”dawg” or someone no one expects.