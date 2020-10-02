After knocking off the Class 7A state champion last week, Camden County’s football team hits the road to take on Oakleaf in Orange Park, Fla.
The Wildcats sit at 3-1 on the season after a 24-21 win over Marietta while Oakleaf is 2-1 after beating University Christian in Jacksonville, 45-28.
Camden head coach Bob Sphire said this week the energy has been good, but he knows they’ve got their work cut out for them.
While being 3-1 and defeating a team like Marrietta warrants some confidence, Sphire said he’s just proud they’re able to put guys on the field every Friday night.
“We’ve had so many moving parts, that’s been the biggest challenge,” Sphire said. “They’re finding a way to mix in enough plays, and scratch out enough yards in the run game with a freshman running back and constant changes of offensive linemen.”
Jaden Daily has handled the running duties with Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams out, and last week he finally got his first 100-yard game. Daily toted the rock 28 times for 112 yards and two scores against the Blue Devils.
Josh Brown is coming into his own completing 16-of-25 for 127 yards and one touchdown against Marietta. He also had seven carries for 37 yards.
Sphire said other than giving up a big kickoff return against the Blue Devils, he felt like offensively, they flipped the field in the second half.
“Even when we didn’t put points on the board, we put them in positions where they had to have 90-95 yard drives,” Sphire said.
While the offense kept the field flipped, it allowed the defense to make plays. Camden knows how to force some pressure, and it may have to happen against the Knights. Sphire said while Oakleaf’s quarterback is a major college recruit and dynamic, the whole offense is full of talent.
“He’s an outstanding runner,” Sphire said. “He’s a guy that can be throwing the ball, but then you got to pressure him and try to make him uncomfortable. Man, when he pulls it down and runs, he’s dangerous — a game-breaker.
“They’ve got a ton of speed and a lot of athletes. Our number one objective is to make the quarterback uncomfortable — can’t let him get the hot hand and have a big night. Or it can be a long night.”
In the Knights last game, Walter Simmons III went 9-of-14 for 157 yards with two scores and two interceptions. He also tallied eight carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns — averaging 6.4 yards a carry.
His go-to receiver was Cobie Bates, who had four catches for 102 yards catching both touchdowns.
There is also Adrian Grey, who had 10 carries for 87 yards against University Christian.
While keeping those playmakers uncomfortable is the key this week, it’s something Camden’s defense is quite familiar with through its first four games.
As a whole, the Wildcats defense has 16 sacks in four games, 23 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hurries. Hudson Tucker, Detarias Glover and company had another hay day against Marietta. Tucker has collected eight sacks in the last two weeks.
However, Sphire said a big part could be because four-star Georgia Bulldog commit, Micah Morris forces offensive linemen to double-team him. While he is predominately on the offensive line, he has been playing both ways this season. He has even tallied four tackles for loss and one sack.
“Hudson Tucker and Detarias Glover, the two defensive ends are playing outstanding football,” Sphire said. “You got to give some credit to Micah because he is drawing the double teams. He had 25 defensive snaps the other night, and when he was in, he opened some things up for the other guys. It may not show up in a ton of tackles or sacks himself, but he’s opening things up for other guys.
“I think that is kind of what has won the game the last two weeks is the pressure we’ve been able to put on the quarterback and killing drives with sacks. I think some of that can be attributed to the double-teams that Micah is drawing.”
Regardless, Camden’s defense has found ways to stop playmaking quarterbacks, and this week will be another test for them.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Oakleaf’s stadium as the Wildcats look to keep building momentum and get their third straight win.