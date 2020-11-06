Camden County’s football team is looking to halt a losing streak tonight as the Wildcats host Tift County for senior night and its last home game.
Last week, Colquitt defeated Camden 34-13, giving the Wildcats their third straight loss. As for Tift County, the Blue Devils fell to region foe Lowndes County 17-13.
Once again, Camden’s defense will have to take on a talented dual-threat quarterback. Tift quarterback Azaria Smith does it all.
“We face another dual-threat, primarily a running threat out of the quarterback,” said Camden coach Bob Sphire. “The quarterback at Colquitt hurt us running the football significantly the other night — that seemed to be something that we struggled with — we did a good job against the Oakleaf quarterback who was a great runner. We did a good job against Glynn Academy’s but off and on, we’ve had some issues with that. They’re a run dominant team, and the quarterback is a better runner than a thrower.”
Last week against Lowndes, Smith completed 11-of-21 passes for 121 yards, and had 13 carries for 41 yards on the ground. He also handled some of the punting duties, averaging 34.1 yards a kick.
Despite struggling, Camden has 26 total sacks along with 42 quarterback hurries. Hunter Tucker leads the team with 14 sacks and 14 hurries. Sphire said they’re going to have to fix those issues to slow down Smith.
“I think that’s going to be a big key,” Sphire said. “You go back to that game at Colquitt, and the quarterback had two huge runs in that game for long touchdowns. We were playing pretty good defensively, and then you give those up, and it’s back-breaking.
“We’ve got to find a way to continue to do that and not give up that huge explosive play. Both times, the outside linebacker and safety didn’t fit the run right, and when you’re playing against those kinds of athletes, that could happen. We can’t afford to do that tomorrow night.”
Like so many teams this season, Camden’s had their fair share of injuries. Sphire said they’ve had to do some mixing and matching on the roster to get them the depth they need.
However, it doesn’t get easier for the Wildcats as the offense faces another massive defensive front. Sphire said that Tyre West is someone they’re going to have to keep an eye on as he’s one of the best defensive players in his recruiting class. West leads the team with six sacks of Tift’s 21 total on the year.
“He’s a violent player — he’s probably 285/290 pounds and can run,” Sphire said. “Their whole front — I think their two defensive tackles go 340 for one of them and I think 310 at the other. Then the other one, number 47, he’s the small one of the bunch. He’s like 260 — a very dominant defensive front. Of course, we got a lot of injuries on the offensive line, so that’s probably the biggest key is can we effectively block those guys at all.”
Camden will look to Josh Brown and its running backs to get the job done — including Jamie Felix, who made a small appearance against Colquitt last week. Freshman Jaden Dailey will also be in the mix along with Ethan Petiote, who shined against the Packers.
“Jamie Felix played a little bit the other night. He got about 20 snaps, I think, and he handled those pretty well,” Sphire said. “You could tell he’s still at three-quarter speed, but it was nice to getting back into the fold. He came out of there without any setbacks. It’s still a slow process, but he’s practicing a few more reps every practice.
“Daily, once again, will continue to be a guy. Ethan Petiote actually had a significant ball game at running back the other night. He had a couple of long runs — he had the longest run in the game for us. He’s a guy that’s rolling in too.”
With it being senior night, that alone could cause some small distractions. However, Sphire said he doesn’t think it’ll effect the team that much outside the added emotions that come with it.
“It’s senior night, so that’s a blessing and a curse. The blessing is you’ve got a group of guys — some of them like Micah Morris have been four-year starters,” Sphire said. “We didn’t know if we would have this season. We didn’t know how many games we were going to get to play.
“So it’s great to celebrate those guys that have pushed through this COVID and the crazy world that we’re in right now. It’s a blessing to celebrate that, but it also takes the focus away from the game sometimes — I think our kids will be fine when it comes to that. Anytime you have senior night, there’s always a lot of emotions.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. as Camden looks to halt that losing streak and finish the season strong.