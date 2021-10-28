Camden County looks for its first region win on senior night as they host No. 5 Lowndes at 7:30. tonight.
The Wildcats have had an up-and-down season in Jeff Herron’s second tenure with the school. Starting the season off 3-0, the team has lost five of its last six games, leaving them with a 4-5 record and entering the regular-season finale on a four-game losing streak.
Herron knows how frustrating it is for his team, coaches and fans to be winless in the region and so close to closing games out.
“A play here or there, we can be 2-0 playing for the region championship this week,” Herron said. “Instead we are 0-2 and in fourth place. It’s frustrating but all we can do is continue to battle. We get to play Lowndes and then we are in the playoffs. We just have to make a road trip to Atlanta. We are still in the batter’s box right now.”
With the two teams knowing their fates, Lowndes winning the region and Camden finishing fourth, Herron would like to see his team play with pride.
“Hopefully that will mean something to us,” Herron said. “We are learning to finish. We have been ahead in the second half in four of our five losses. That’s the thing that I’ve just been drilling into their heads. We have had our opportunities to finish games and to win games and we haven’t done that yet. It’s going to happen.”
With back-to-back gut-punching losses to Colquitt County and Tift County, the team is looking to get over the hump and be tired of losing.
“Eventually, we are going to get tired of playing and making mistakes and expecting things to go against us,” Herron said. “That’s where we are at right now. Eventually, we are going to get tired of that. I hope it’s this week.”
Herron acknowledged that he wants his team to become tired of losing. He does know that it could take some time though, but is ready to be part of that when it happens.
As the team prepares to take the field and continue fighting and swinging against Lowndes, the Vikings are no joke.
Since starting the season 2-2 and out of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings, the Vikings have carried a five-game winning streak towards the Region 1-7A title.
Offensively, Lowndes is led by quarterback Jacurri Brown and running back Chase Belcher. Brown, a University of Miami commit, is a dual-threat quarterback who’s racked up more than 2,100 yards of offense and 26 total touchdowns. Belcher on the other hand has rushed for 532 yards and 11 touchdowns while also receiving 342 yards and scoring eight times. The dynamic duo has accounted for more than 59 percent of the team’s total touchdowns.
“With Lowndes, you are playing a team with a lot of tradition,” Herron said of the five-time state champions. “Lot of really talented players. Their quarterback Jacurri Brown and the running back Chase Belcher are phenomenal players. We have got to find a way to slow them down to have a chance.”