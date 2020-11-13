Camden County’s football team has one final region matchup before the playoffs as the Wildcats travel to Valdosta to take on No. 3 Lowndes County.
The Wildcats got their first region victory last week over Tift County as they won 35-14. As for Lowndes, the Vikings suffered their first loss of the season to Colquitt County 40-10.
This game is fighting for the second-place spot in the Region 1-7A standings. Defensive coordinator David Shores said that head coach Bob Sphire is sick this week and won’t attend the game, but the team is wishing him a speedy recovery.
“I think we’ve had a really good week of preparation,” Shores said. “The kids have been very serious coming off a big win against Tift — a lot of emotion and energy that sort of carried over into the week. They’ve been focused and had attention to details, so I’ve been pleased with it. I’m hoping we go over there and put on a good show.”
Camden will have its hands full with another elite dual-threat quarterback as the Wildcats will have to figure out how to slow down Jacurri Brown.
Brown went 8-of-16 for 67 yards and two interceptions last week — his first two picks of the season. On the ground, he toted the rock 20 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s probably one of the best in the nation, and I would imagine next year he’ll be a top-five guy in the country,” Shores said. “The quarterback is a kid that you got to get to him before he gets going. If he breaks the first or second level, you’re in trouble because he’s so long and runs so well.”
Brown has guys surrounding him to make plays as well. Two of his favorite receivers are Dominique Marshall, who has 22 catches for 369 yards and five scores. Then there is Chase Belcher, who has 13 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns.
“They’ve got skill guys that surround him that are all pretty good,” Shores said. “A couple of big receivers that can go get it — when I say big, over 6-feet, 200 pounds, big thick kids. We’ve got to do a really good job defensively of tackling the quarterback as well as covering those big receivers downfield.”
Shores said Colquitt did a good job last week of pressuring Brown, and that’s something his defensive unit is going to have to do.
“They’ve got to have a huge impact in the game, no doubt,” Shores said. “When I coached at Hoover with Rush, we always preached tackles for losses and sacks — that can be the difference in the game, if you accumulate enough of those. These guys have embraced it — got senior leaders that know how to work and play hard.”
Camden and Lowndes both have elite defenses that can force teams to make mistakes. However, Shores said it’s going to come down to whose offensive line performs better.
“We got our work cut out for us blocking them up front and keeping them out of the backfield, too,” Shores said. “It’s going to be one of those kinds of games — whichever offensive line plays the best. Then whoever creates turnovers and doesn’t turn the ball over is going to have the best chance of winning the game.”
Camden’s offense continues to grow as the season progresses. Their rush attack is getting stronger as starting running back, Jamie Felix continues to get more reps as he’s slowing getting back from injury.
Last week, Felix had 17 carries for 31 yards and a score.
“Jamie Felix — I think he’s looked as good this week as I’ve seen him since last season,” Shores said. “I think he wants to carry more of the load, right now, so I would expect us to, to get him the ball more.”
Shores said he feels like starting quarterback Josh Brown continues to improve each week, and across the board, the offense is getting better.
“We get into the game and see what’s working, what playmakers are playing well and how we can attack them,” Shores said. “It hurt us when Shawn Hardy went down against Warner Robins, but Deonte Cole has done a great job, stepping in as that serious threat and making plays.”
Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium in Valdosta as Camden and Lowndes fight for second-place in the region standings.