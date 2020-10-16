After a tough loss against Coffee County last week, Camden looks to bounce back against Warner Robins tonight on the road.
The Wildcats fell 37-13 to the Trojans while the Demons lost to Lee County 27-7.
Camden coach Bob Sphire said he hopes his team learned that they have to continue to step up regardless of who is playing.
“You don’t know what you’re learning until you go play the next week, and you can get down the road. I’m hoping they’re learning that we’ve got to continue to have people step up,” Sphire said. “We’ve got to be prepared to play with whoever is available. And we’ve got to be able to tighten the chain and step in and fill gaps — continue to push through this whole process and never give up.”
Sphire said his team’s attention to detail has been really good this week, and he felt like they were embarrassed after the loss to Coffee.
“I just want them to feel and appreciate opportunities they’re getting and not focus on the negative other than using that to drive them to work harder,” Sphire said.
Warner Robins, like so many of the Wildcats opponents, are quite dynamic. However, they’ve also gone through some ups and downs.
“They’ve got a dynamic quarterback who obviously is back from his absence a couple of weeks ago,” Sphire said. “They’ve got cats all across the field. They had about four or five key guys out last week — very similar to us. It shows on the field, and they struggled against a really good team.
“Nobody knows for sure whether they’ll have all those pieces back. If they do, they’re as good as anybody in the state. Just like anybody else, you lose four or five pieces, and you don’t know. It’s just showing up Friday night with what you got and see how it plays out.”
This season, starting quarterback Jalin Addie has gone 45-of-84 for 827 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
He has also toted the rock 49 times for 344 yards, leading the run game team.
Camden’s defense will have to continue to find ways to shut him down and bust through the offensive line.
This season, the Wildcats defense has 21 sacks on the season and 33 tackles for loss through six games.
However, it’ll have to be up to the offense to help get the win and avoid what happened against the Trojans.
“Well, we’re going to have to be able to run the football,” Sphire said. “We couldn’t run the ball at all last week. Their defensive line dominated us. They had total control over the line of scrimmage. So we have to be better there. We struggled to throw the football the other night too.”
Like so many teams this season, the Wildcats have had to do some shuffling at a couple of positions.
“We continue to have to play shuffleboard with the offensive line every week — the pieces are always different. We continue to have to play shuffleboard at the linebacker position. We continue to have to play young guys at running back,” Sphire said. “Once again, they’re all working hard. I think they’ve all come back to work this week with a great mentality — strive to get better. You keep thinking that if you stay the course, good things will start happening.”
Camden is currently 4-2 on the season and looks to get another road victory. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Warner Robins’ stadium.