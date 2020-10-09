After a big win over Oakleaf last week, Camden County’s football team will host Coffee County in a showdown tonight in Kingsland.
Last week the Trojans beat the Red Terrors 45-7, while the Wildcats defeated the Knights 25-12.
Camden’s schedule is quite daunting, but coach Bob Sphire said Coffee might be the most complete team they’ve gone up against this season.
“We know what we’re getting into — they don’t really have any weaknesses. Potentially the best defensive front we’ve played against, and I think they’re going to be very difficult to block,” Sphire said. “Another dual-threat quarterback that can spin it really well and throw it down the field, but really can make great plays with his feet and his speed. They’re sound on defense — tackle well, so they don’t give up many points or big plays.”
Coffee’s offense knows how to put points on the board, so Camden’s stout defense will have another challenge. Sphire said his defense would have to play with the same level of intensity as they have the last few weeks.
“I think we’re going to face a similar challenge this week, but we just made a lot of key plays at the most critical times,” Sphire said. “I think our defensive front has been significant in disrupting the other team’s offense.”
While that entire unit has stepped up this season, it’s been the defensive front that has led the charge. Between Hudson Tucker, Deterias Glover, even Micah Morris and the rest of that group, it doesn’t matter who is in, they get the job done.
“I think any time you play with great effort, your teammates are going to respect you,” Sphire said. “All those guys playing on the defensive front are playing with great effort, and that’s leadership by example, not leadership by talk. I think they’re setting the tone for the team.”
On Wednesday, Morris was honored as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the “Road to the Dome Tour.”
Morris will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be nationally televised on NBC and will feature the nation’s top-100 high school football players.
“To become an All-American is like a dream come true,” Morris said. “Ever since I was 5 or 6 watching it for the first time, I knew that one day I wanted to be an All- American.”
Last week against Oakleaf, Camden’s offense helped out the defense by extending drives and getting crucial first downs. To find success against the Trojans, the Wildcats will have to do the same this week.
“I think this is going to be our greatest challenge,” Sphire said. “Coffee is really good defensively, and I think we just got to take care of the football and be patient. If we get a chance and have something that we identify during the game where we can take a shot down the field — take it, and hopefully, we can be successful with it.”
While starting quarterback Joshua Brown went 14-of-23 for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception last week in the big win, it was the three-headed running back monster that has been a lot of help on offense.
With Jamie Felix out, the Wildcats have looked to freshman Jaden Daily. He toted the rock 22 times for 81 yards last week. Then there is Dorian Powell and Ethan Petiote who have come in to help the youngster.
“We’ve started going with a three-headed monster in the second half, and I think that helped Jaden,” Sphire said. “I think that really kind of energized the team. I got to tip my cap to the Daily kid — he’s played like a champion for a young kid in 7A ball.
“We reached that point with the teams we’re playing where it was starting to take its toll, and I think the offensive staff did a really good job rolling in some other guys. This team is a heavyweight kind of team, so this can’t be a one running back kind of game.”