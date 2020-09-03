Camden County opens its season against a tough Richmond Hill team, which returns a ton of talent.
With COVID-19 still circulating the country, there was no spring ball and the scrimmages getting axed. This first game will have many questions surrounding it.
While there are many things still up in the air, Camden head coach Bob Sphire said the biggest thing is the kids are getting a chance to play and is excited for them.
“That needs to be the number one focus is these kids get a chance to go out and play a game that they love with a group of guys they spent all this time with working together,” Sphire said. “We cannot get too wrapped up in how pretty — who cares about style points. They get a chance to go play, and that’s the biggest thing.”
Last season, the Camden Wildcats averaged 34.4 points and allowed opponents to score 25.9 a game while Richmond Hill averaged 30.4 points and allowed 17 a game. However, when these two met on the field, it was a defensive battle as Camden escaped 24-20.
Richmond Hill shocked Class 6A as the Wildcats made it to the semifinals of the playoffs. As for Camden, they got eliminated in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Both teams lose key starters but have a lot of talent returning on both sides of the ball. Camden returns their dynamic running back duo in Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams, who ran for a combined 1,707 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Richmond Hill also returns a lot of guys from last season, especially in their trenches.
“They’re an outstanding football team with probably as much experience coming back as anybody in the state,” Sphire said. “They just made a semifinal run last year. They got a little bit of everything — the development of their offensive line over last year. I watched them on film from earlier to late in the season, and they looked fabulous.
“They got playmakers on defense, and I mean they have the No. 6 kicker in the country. I don’t think we could have much more of a challenge than what they’re going to present.”
Camden is looking to replace their starting quarterback while Richmond Hill is looking to replace their starting running back.
Richmond Hill lost its leading rusher in Jalen Rouse, who toted the rock 1,742 yards. The senior averaged 7.1 yards a carry, had 10 games of over 100 yards and scored 24 touchdowns — more than any of the other backs combined.
However, Richmond Hill does return their starting quarterback, Tyler Coleman, who completed 92-of-164 passes for 1,094 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Sphire said the defense would have to keep Richmond Hill away from midfield as their kicker can boot 50-plus yard field goals. In Richmond Hill’s scrimmage, their kicker Britton Williams made field goals from 59, 52 and 32 yards.
“That creates a challenge because normally in high school football, you’re not worried about that too much until you get inside your own 35,” Sphire said. “With them, you have to treat it like the red zone almost once they get to midfield.”
Like so many teams across the country, Camden is working on finding the right personnel for various positions. The Wildcats have a “program by committee” mindset for 2020. Even the quarterback role will be played by committee at first.
Camden has four guys who could see playing time against Richmond Hill. Senior Josh Brown got a lot of experience last season as he was the primary back up behind Logan Watson.
Last year he went 32-of-48 for 457 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Brown completed 66.7 percent of his passes. Cody McCartha also has a lot of game experience from 2018, helping the Wildcats make the playoffs.
Sphire said for his team to find success against Richmond Hill, protecting the ball is vital.
“We’re going to have to take care of the football and make plays when they present themselves because they’re not going to give you a whole lot of those opportunities,” Sphire said. “We cannot give away any series and give them any sudden change, field position situations because they’re going to get automatic points with their kickers.”
With no spring football or a whole lot of time to prep for the season, the expectation won’t be based on the execution; it’ll be other factors.
“Our expectations are going to be based on effort and a desire to compete,” Sphire said. “It’s going to be focused on being enthusiastic and supporting your teammates. There should be more excitement, energy and enthusiasm because they didn’t know if they were going to get a chance to play.
“My number one thing is let’s feel blessed, appreciate the opportunity and let’s go play as hard as we can play, and let’s support each other as much as we can support each other. The execution will take care of itself over time.”
Kick-off is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Camden County’s stadium.