Camden County High’s season is over after the Wildcats fell to Marietta 41-13 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.
Marietta proved to be too much for the Wildcats as the Blue Devils high powered team shut down Camden.
After the first quarter, Camden held the Blue Devils to 13 points as Marietta led 13-0. The Wildcats found a way to score in the second quarter, and at halftime, 27-7. Camden would only score one more time.
As for the Blue Devils, Harrison Bailey and company put on a show. Bailey and Arik Gilbert linked up twice to score against the Wildcats. At halftime, Bailey had well over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Camden scored its final touchdown with nine minutes left in the game to make it 41-13.
The Wildcats finish the 2019 season with an 8-3 overall record while the Blue Devils hopes of a title are still alive and improve to 9-2 on the season. Marietta will take on Milton next Friday in the second round of the GHSA 7A state playoffs.
Milton defeated Central Gwinnett 42-7 Friday night and improved to 8-3 on the season.