Camden County’s football team fell in its opening region game to Colquitt County 34-13 as the Wildcats lose their third straight game.
The Wildcats move to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Camden and Colquitt kept it tight in the first half as the Packers led 10-0. The Wildcats’ defense got an early stop, but then Colquitt’s special team’s unit blocked a Camden field goal, returning it to the Wildcats’ 30-yard line.
With a short field, the Packers scored. After the blocked field goal, the Wildcats’ struggled on special teams most of the night.
Coach Bob Sphire said it was one of those games where they had chances early and kept it a competitive game at halftime.
“Well, we ran the ball better tonight than we have all year,” Sphire said. “We moved the ball better and more consistently — gave ourselves more chances, but we stalled out in the red zone. We were feast or famine on defense. We made several good plays in a row, and then we would give up a big play.”
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half, and the Packers forced a three and out. Then the Packers went to work. Their quarterback pulled it down off a zone read, and Camden couldn’t contain the edge. He toted it into the end zone for around 60 yards to make it 17-0.
Colquitt scored again early on in the fourth quarter and executed some big punt returns against the Wildcats.
Camden got on the board after a long touchdown pass to Deonte Cole to make it 24-6. However, the Packers answered with a field goal of their own to go up 27-6. The Wildcats would score once more, but Colquitt’s quarterback took another one to the house for around 60 yards to make it 34-13.
“Well, part of me feels like it was a much more competitive game that the score ended up being,” Sphire said. “At the same time, we hurt ourselves badly at special teams. We had the blocked field goal that they almost returned for a touchdown — that’s a huge swing. They had a couple of big punt returns. We muffed a punt that they recovered. We didn’t field a punt that they downed on the one-foot line. It was really a debacle on special teams.”
Up next for Camden will be the Wildcats’ final home game of the season as they’ll face off with region opponent Tift County.