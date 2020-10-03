Camden County’s defense does it again, as the Wildcats defeat Oakleaf, the No. 4 ranked 8A school in Florida, 25-12.
It was a defensive battle in the first half as neither offense managed to score until late in the first quarter.
“I thought it was a great win. We kind of did our thing where we scratched and clawed out another win,” said Camden coach Bob Sphire. “There were times it wasn’t pretty, but our kids played hard, made some key plays at some key times.”
The Knights struck first late in the second quarter as their offense scored off a Camden interception. Starting quarterback Walter Simmons III connected with one of their wideouts for a 17-yard touchdown pass. However, the Knights couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion, so they led 6-0 with 2:20 to go.
Camden’s offense struggled at first and relied on their defense to hold Oakleaf, and continuously found ways to stop that high powered offense.
Finally, the Wildcats got excellent field position after the defense stopped Simmons and company. Despite the field position, Camden couldn’t find the end zone and settled for a 24-yard field goal.
At the half, Oakleaf held onto a 6-3 lead, but that wouldn’t last long.
To open the second half, Deterias Glover stuck his paw up and caught a 6-yard pick-six, scoring the Wildcats first touchdown of the game.
“The biggest play in the game was the first snap for them after the opening kickoff of the second half,” Sphire said. “They went to throw a screen to the running back — he batted the ball up in the air then ran under it, picked it off and ran it in for a touchdown. That was a game-changing play. That was the play of the game.”
Once the Wildcats got that momentum from Glover, Oakleaf had a hard time finding ways to slow down either side of the ball for Camden.
Hudson Tucker followed up with his first sack of the night, forcing a big fourth down and giving his offense the ball again.
Glover got right back to work and blocked the field goal attempt denying the Knights three points.
Sphire said the best way to describe that defensive front is gritty.
Wildcats’ starting quarterback Josh Brown connected with Deonte Cole for a 34-yard touchdown pass, making it 17-6.
Oakleaf’s offense wouldn’t stay silent for much longer as Simmons found a way to avoid another sack by chunking up the ball and connecting with Terrance Anthony for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
The Knights attempted another two-point conversion, but Camden’s defense didn’t let that happen. After two missed two-point conversions, it was 17-12.
Oakleaf attempted an onside kick, but the ball didn’t travel enough distance, and the Wildcats got another short field.
Brown finally connected with Shawn Hardy for a 48-yard touchdown and then completed a jump-ball to Hardy for the 2-point conversion. That score gave the Wildcats the 25-12 score.
It was all defense for the remaining time of the game. Xavier Holzendorf intercepted the ball, and then Tucker managed to sack Simmons III a second time.
Oakleaf found ways to connect with passes at times, but it was all Camden’s defense in the second half.
“The defense played really well against a dangerous quarterback,” Sphire said. “We played lights out in the second half, and I thought we really dominated. On the flip side, we started dominating the line of scrimmage offensively in the second half too. We were starting to roll them off the ball pretty good, picking up a lot of yards on the ground a lot of first downs.”
Camden earns their fourth straight win and improves to 4-1 on the season. They travel to Coffee County next week.