Camden County struggled to keep pace with one of 7A’s best in Grayson High, losing 28-10 in the second round of the playoffs.
Coming into the game, Camden head coach Jeff Herron wasn’t focused on his reunion with the school he helped win a state with.
He was focused on getting his Wildcat team to prevail to victory.
Unfortunately, his team came up short after going back and forth to open the first half. Going into the locker room down 14-10 and getting the ball to start the second half, Camden tried to find ways to break Grayson down.
However, Grayson showed why it’s one of the state’s best football teams by holding Camden in goal-to-go situations and capitalizing with two second-half touchdowns to put the game out of reach at 28-10.