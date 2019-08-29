Camden County takes on Wren High at Mercer University on Friday as the Wildcats look to stay perfect.
The Wildcats handled business in the first week of the season against West Forsyth by winning 42-6. This game will be Wren’s first of the season after producing a 10-3 record in 2018.
Wren makes the trip from Piedmont, S.C., and the two teams will play a neutral site game at Mercer.
Camden had no problem getting the offense going last week as the Wildcats recorded 140 receiving and 177 rushing yards.
Starting quarterback Logan Watson went 11-of-14 for 136 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Sean Hardy led the way with three catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. Behind him was Caleb Keaton with four catches for 47 yards and a score. The other touchdown pass caught by Chamar Roberts with a 22-yard catch.
On the ground for the Wildcats, Jamie Felix toted the rock 10 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards a carry, and he also recorded one sack on defense for Camden. Daryl Williams was the other back that got a load of the carries as he had nine for 52 yards.
On defense for the Wildcats, look for Derrick Sinegal to create some problems. Last week he had four solo and nine total tackles and swooped up a fumble recovery. There is also Keith Giddens who had three solo and eight total tackles last week.
Camden’s defense recorded three sacks against West Forsyth along with three fumble recoveries. Felix got one of those sacks while Jordan Billups got one of the others and Vergil Radford had the final one.
The Wildcats looked like a unit against West Forsyth and treated it like a business trip. Expect this week to be similar as coach Bob Sphire expects every time they travel to be like a business trip.
Last season, Wren defeated Camden 25-14, and so the Wildcats want revenge. However, it may be a tall task for them. The Hurricanes averaged 427.1 total offense last season and returned two of its running backs from last season with Dez Frazier and Briggs Cox.
Cox had 69 carries for 369 yards and six rushing touchdowns last year. Frazier primarily played on defense last year but also had 25 carries for 92 yards and one score.
The Hurricanes did lose starting quarterback Tyrell Jackson who threw for over 4,000 yards last season and 45 touchdowns. He was also the Hurricanes leading rusher as well with 130 carries for 463 yards and six scores.
Now Wren has Tyler Cherry as its starting quarterback who was one of Jackson’s top targets on the receiving end of things last year.
He had 75 catches for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns. As a quarterback, he saw action in seven games completing 12-of-26 passes for 107 yards and one interception.
While losing Jackson is a massive blow for the Hurricanes it returns some guys who helped make them successful last year. As for defense, Wren returns three guys who recorded over 90 total tackles last year. One of those guys is Frazier, who was the second-leading tackler. He had 111 total tackles last year including 72 solo ones, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.
He averaged 8.5 tackles a game as well. Then Carson Galloway is back who had 97 total tackles and averaged 7.5 a game. The third 90-plus tackler returning is Harrison Morgan, who had 92 total and averaged 7.1 a game.
Camden’s task this week is to find a way to get up and down the field on a veteran defense. If the Wildcats can do that, then they’ll head into its first home game 2-0.