Glynn Academy’s rising seniors know it’s their time on the football field and anything less than the best isn’t going to cut it. The Red Terrors continued spring practice and held an inter-squad scrimmage on Thursday.
Drez Wilcox and Jordan Swain are two of the seniors on Glynn Academy’s football team and appear to be the most prominent leaders on the team. After losing in the second round to Valdosta last season, the expectations for this team is to make the semifinal round of the playoffs at least.
Anything less isn’t good enough for this senior class.
Wilcox noted that last spring was different for the team compared to now. This time last year he had the task of transitioning to the offensive line, so that brought some difficulties for him.
Now, he feels like he’s back in his element. When asked about playing offensive guard and then moving back to the defensive line, Wilcox felt like it helped him a lot.
“I liked the move; it helped me. On the defensive line you have to stay low and playing on the offensive line helped me with that,” Wilcox said. “ I feel like I’m way better at D-line now after playing on the O-line last year because I had to learn the position and it helps me understand it better.”
That move seemed to help him on the football field and off it. Head coach Rocky Hidalgo mentioned that he would continue to play on both sides of the ball, and Wilcox seems to welcome the challenge.
Now, as one of the seniors, he is looked at by everyone, and his experience can help the underclassmen. He knows what it takes to be great and the sacrifices he has made to get where he is now heading into his senior season.
During the practice, Wilcox and Swain commanded the team and were two of the most vocal guys on the field. The younger guys gravitated towards them and listened when they said anything.
There is a buzz surrounding this team, and it isn’t just the coaches that feel it. Wilcox talked about how this team, especially this senior class knows how good this team can be. They have an inseparable bond that allows them to click on the football field, and look like a well-oiled machine.
“I’ve seen us bonded together more,” Wilcox said. “Since me being a freshman and being a tiny guy, to now, when I’m big and strong its cool to see it all come together.”
After the scrimmage on Thursday, Glynn Academy appears to be fine-tuning things and helping some younger guys learn things. Head coach Rocky Hidalgo always points out Wilcox and his work ethic to motivate the younger guys.
It seems Wilcox takes that to heart and embraces this leadership role. All great football teams have this type of bond, and for Glynn Academy, it starts with Wilcox and Swain.
“I believe we can go all the way, if not semifinals,” Wilcox said about where this team will finish this upcoming season. “I believe we will because it’s my senior year and I know we can do it.”