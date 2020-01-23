Area Hoops teams face-off for City Championship crown
These two teams already met in the Glass Palace, now it’s time for the juggernaut battle at Brunswick Square Garden to see who gets crowned and bragging rights for the next year.
The two undefeated squads take on two teams that are looking to turn the Region 2-6A standings on its head.
Brunswick High’s boys and Glynn Academy’s girls teams are both undefeated in region play with only a couple of games left in play. The Pirates are 5-0, and the Lady Terrors are 6-0 in region play, and both sit at the top of the region standings.
As for the Lady Pirates and Red Terrors, both squads are fourth in the region. Brunswick’s girls are 2-3, and Glynn’s boys are 2-4. These two squads are looking to reclaim some ground in the area and knock off its rival from the top.
It’s fourth-place versus first place in tonight’s games, and with it being a rivalry showdown, it should prove for two intense showdowns.
The Lady Terrors got the best of the Lady Pirates earlier this season as they won 48-40.
Brunswick High has been the only team to defeat the Lady Terrors in region play in the last two seasons as the Lady Pirates claimed this game last year, 44-37 in the Glass Palace. The Lady Pirates are also the only region foe that Glynn Academy hasn’t beaten by more than 14 points this year.
Since Game 1, the Lady Pirates have gone 3-2 with both of those losses being to region opponents. As for Glynn Academy, the girls went 4-0. The Lady Terrors, on average, score 57 points a game. They’ve beat region opponents by 37.6 points a game and allow opponents to score 26.7 points.
The Lady Terrors come equipped with their own “Big Three” as the senior trio has especially dominated the last four opponents. Zoesha Smith, Taila Hamilton, and LaTrinity Best have averaged 48.75 points combined in the previous four matchups.
These three have been a force all season for the Lady Terrors, but their most recent run is something to marvel. Since the last matchup against Brunswick, Smith has averaged 22.5 points, Hamilton averaged 13 and Best averaged 9.75 points.
On the season, Smith averages 21 points, 12 boards, 2.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks a game. She hasn’t scored less than 12 points all season and has 14 20-point games. Smith is the leading scorer for the Lady Terrors, but Hamilton and Best handle their own as well.
This season Hamilton’s averaging 11 points, 3.8 boards, 1.9 assists, and 3.0 steals a game. Best averages nine points. 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 steals a game.
Defensively, Glynn Academy has multiple players that have stepped up this season. As a whole, the team averages 14.4 steal a game and 18 defensive rebounds. Hamilton leads the team in steals, but seven girls are averaging at least one steal a game. The Lady Terrors know how to cause havoc on defense and force some turnovers.
Brunswick High won’t bow down to Glynn’s undefeated girls too easily. Despite being in fourth place, the Lady Pirates have the home-court advantage this time around and look to upset the confident Lady Terrors.
The Lady Pirates might be 2-3 in region play, but all three of those losses were decided by eight points or less.
Brunswick averages 49.6 points a game on the season and holds opponents to 43.2 points.
The Lady Pirates have plenty of offensive weapons to choose from and has a stout defense as well despite all of the close games.
Through 17 games, Brunswick averages 16.1 steals, and 20.5 defensive rebounds a game.
Keya Daniels has been a force for the Lady Pirates since the first matchup against Glynn Academy. She’s scored in double-digit points in three of the last four games.
Jaliyah Howard and Makaila Brown are two other Lady Pirates that make their presence knowns on the court. Howard works both ends of the court and has scored at least seven points in three of the last four games.
The girls matchup will consist of two strong defenses that know how to force turnovers. If Glynn can get its “Big Three,” producing it might prove to be a long night for the Lady Pirates. However, if Brunswick can slow down the “Big Three” and find holes in that defense, Glynn could get upset.
Glynn Academy must win at least one of its last two home games to clinch the regular season region title and hosts this year’s tournament.
Brunswick’s boys, much like the Glynn Academy’s girls, won the first game of the City Championship and are looking to stay perfect in region play.
The Pirates defeated the Terrors on their home court 69-52 and have gone 4-1 since then, with their only loss coming out of region against Coffee County.
Brunswick averages 52.1 points a game this season, led by senior Jaden Dunham. While the Pirates offense consists of a lot of playmakers, Dunham has been a key piece to success.
Dunham’s averaging 18.6 points a game, 10 rebounds, and three blocks a game. Xavier Bean is also a guy who has stepped up and really found his way, especially the last few games. He scored 19 against the Terrors the first time around and has been in double digits in at least three of the previous four games.
These two, along with guys like Tyrease Jones, Kamari Towns, and Brandon Foster, can do a lot on the court.
Glynn Academy also has its own playmakers as well despite being 6-16 on the season and 2-4 in region play.
The Terrors are led by junior Max Hrdlick and sophomore Tyson Rooks. These two always seem to make plays on the court. Ivan Groom, Tray Dickens, are two other guys that Glynn Academy has relied on this season to make things happen.
Last season, the Pirates defeated Glynn Academy on its own court 73-39 before falling to the Terrors in Game 2 54-51.
Brunswick will now get its home court for the bragging rights. However, the Terrors will look to redeem themselves and take home the City Championship title.
With Brunswick undefeated in the region, the Pirates need to win at least one of its final two games to clinch the regular-season title and the top seed.
Tip-off for the girls game is set for 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.