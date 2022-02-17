The Pirates saved their best for the biggest moment of the season thus far.
With the Region 2-6A championship on the line Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden, the Brunswick High girls came out delivered a legendary haymaker to Bradwell Institute and cruised to a 69-26 victory.
“Tonight we played extremely well,” said BHS girls head coach Maria Mangram. “We played an all-around sound game, and I am so excited for them. They have worked so hard. They have had to deal with so much with people telling us, ‘They’re not that good.’ I told them, ‘Let’s just stop talking, and let’s show them.’
“Tonight, they were ready to play, and I’m just happy for them.”
The Pirates (25-1) gave up an early 3-pointer that allowed the Tigers (20-5) to trim the lead to one in the opening minutes of the contest, and it would be the only points they would allow the remainder of the period.
Playing off bigs Shamya Flanders and Shané Jackson, Brunswick ran off the next 19 points. The Pirates led 21-3 at the end of the first, and extended the advantage to 30 by halftime.
Bradwell Institute made one last gasp, scoring five straight to open the third quarter and trim the deficit to 43-18, prompting a Brunswick timeout fewer than a minute into the period.
Once the Pirates broke they huddle, they promptly embarked on a 12-0 run that closed the door on any thoughts of a comeback.
Brunswick played its bench the entirety of the fourth in securing its first region title in five years.
“Yes, since 2017,” Mangram said with a laugh. “And we played for it — this was probably our third or fourth time playing for it, but we finally got it back where it needs to be, so I’m excited.”
That excitement manifested itself on the court in quick order.
Brunswick hadn’t played their best ball down the stretch of the regular season, dropping its lone game of the year to Bradwell in Hinesville before being forced to rally from behind in the fourth quarter to survive a couple contests against Lowndes and an overtime battle against Glynn Academy in the semifinals.
But in retrospect, after annihilating the Tigers from the opening tip in the title game, the Pirates may have just been biding their time.
With one of the team’s preseason goals within grasp, BHS played up to the form that saw the team open the year with 18 straight wins.
“We were excited; we were really locked in,” Mangram said. “We talked about four things: we talked about being focused, we talked about executing, we talked about playing defense, and we talked about communicating. Tonight, we were clicking on all four of those cylinders.”
Brunswick wasted little time in asserting its size advantage over Bradwell, utilizing big-to-big passing from Flanders and Jackson in the post to create some easy baskets for the standouts.
Either Flanders or Jackson scored 15 of the Pirates’ first 17 points in what stands as a lasting theme of the team’s tournament run.
A game after the duo united for 30 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocks in the region semifinals, tandem filled up the stat sheet to the tune of a combined 34 points, 17 boards five steals, four assists, and two blocks on 16-of-18 shooting in just three quarters of play in the championship game. Flanders scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Jackson posted another double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
“Our twin towers went to work today,” Mangram said with a laugh. “Again, we are on their coattails. We are going to ride those coattails as long as we can.”
Still, it was a team win for the Pirates, who have received contributions up and down its roster throughout the campaign.
Dariana Johnson scored 12 points in the title game, Jermiyah Ramsey added nine, hitting on a pair of 3-pointers, and Sharkardia Cowart chipped in five points, eight assists, and three of the team’s 15 steals.
While the Pirates can now check one goal off their list, the mission isn’t over — BHS has its eyes set on a state championship run. It will begin at home Tuesday when Brunswick plays host to the fourth seed from Region 4-6A.
Even so, the Pirates made sure to take a night to celebrate with their new hardware.
“I don’t have anything to say tonight,” Mangram said. “We’re going to enjoy this win tonight, and we will lock in tomorrow talking about whoever we play next.”