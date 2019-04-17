The Pirates picked a good time to play their best ball of the season.
Brunswick High took an early lead on Mitchell Richbourg’s mammoth shot over the fence in left field, and after Glynn Academy had tied the game, a two-out rally lifted the Pirates to a 3-2 victory Wednesday at “Bud” Couch Field.
“There’s been a lot of emotion, up and down, this whole year,” said BHS head coach Brian Crawford. “Last year, the emotion was very high. We started strong and we sort of died off towards the end.
“This year, we started off slow and we’ve really picked it up towards the end. You couldn’t ask for a better situation, a better stage.”
Brunswick (11-17-1, 5-6 Region 2-6A) has won five of its last eight games, including two straight over its crosstown rival after entering the series a game back of Glynn (11-5, 4-7) for third place in the region standings.
After committing 13 errors in three straight losses against Effingham County, Brunswick has only made one error in the past two games as its bounced back to build positive momentum ahead of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Glynn Academy took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when starter Paul Hegeman hit an RBI double off Brunswick starter Isaiah Wellman before taking his turn on the mound and retiring the side in order.
The Pirates responded in the bottom of the third when, with two outs, Richburg came up to the plate and blasted a pitch over the wall in left for a two-run home run that fired up the dugout and staked Brunswick to a 2-1 lead. Marshall Cox followed with a hard-hit double to centerfield and strum a ditty on his air guitar for his teammates as he stood on the bag.
The Terrors got out of the inning without further incident, but they were unable to get much going at the plate against Wellman. Hegeman’s double was the lone hit off Wellman over his six innings of service, and although he hit a batter and walked five more, he struck out eight as he escaped trouble unscathed more often than not.
Trailing by a run and down to their last five outs, Glynn Academy rallied, beginning with Henry Jamieson’s one-out walk in the top of the sixth. Running for Jamieson, Drew Devlin stole second, advanced to third on Jordan McClinton’s ground ball, and scored the game-tying run on Brunswick’s lone error in the contest on Kolby Avedisian’s ground ball to shortstop.
The Pirates went down in order in the bottom of the inning, and neither team was able to capitalize on their opportunities in the seventh as the game went into extra innings.
Glynn saw a runner advance to third in the top of the eigthth before a fly out ended the threat, and after the first two Brunswick batters struck out in the bottom of the frame, it appeared as the game would continue into the ninth.
But after more than seven innings, the Pirates were finally able to get through to Hegeman again, beginning with Kason Buie’s single to right field. The Terrors were careful to avoid another shot off the bat of Richburg, walking him in five pitches, but Cox was able to poke a ball through the right side of the infield in the next at-bat to score the game-winning run and start the celebration.
“This is the first win we’ve had against Glynn Academy here at “Bud” Couch Field,” Crawford said. “So for us to be able to pull that out, and to grind through, and for our bullpen to be able to salvage situations and keep us in the ballgame, and for our bats to come through, we found a lot of barrels tonight, and some of them didn’t quite fall our way, but when it counted, when we needed it, it fell.”
Hegeman fought through 7.2 innings, allowing just six hits and two walks while striking out seven, and the Terrors played their first game without an error in five tries, but they couldn’t get the one big hit they needed to push the outcome of the series to the rubber game.
“We came out, played solid defense, got a great pitching performance, and just couldn’t catch a break at the end,” said Glynn Academy head coach Trent Mongero. “We were in a position to take advantage and win the game, and we weren’t able to get the hit when we needed it.”
With the win, Brunswick secures the No. 3 seed in Region 2, a first-round series on the road against Region 3-6A’s Greenbrier, its first series win against Glynn since 2013, and its first win against its crosstown rival at “Bud” Couch Field.
“I thought that was a quality game by both teams,” Crawford said. “I thought Coach Mongero rebounded well with his team and I thought Glynn Academy, the Red Terrors, I thought they played really well.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Hegeman and the way he pitched, but that’s what it’s about. As coaches, that’s our job: to try to put together a quality product. People pay for a ticket at the gate. They expect that product to work, and at times this year, and I’ve got to take the blame, we have not had our boys ready like we should have.
“I feel like a lot of that has been mental, and right now this emotional series, and these emotional wins we’ve had, wins can cure a lot of flaws that you have. This is huge for us to carry this into next week.”
Glynn will be the fourth seed in Region 2 following the loss, setting up a first-round series against Heritage-Conyers.
The Pirates and Terrors will play their regular-season finales today at Wainwright Field. Although the region standings are set, there will be no shortage of motivation on either side.
“Show up and win,” Mongero said on the team’s mindset in the finale. “Every time we play, we come to win. We’ve got to show up ready to win tomorrow and build a little momentum going into the playoffs.”