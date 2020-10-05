City Championship week is one of the most exciting times of the prep sports calendar year here in the Golden Isles. Alumni of the area’s two public schools trade barbs back and forth ahead of the most anticipated football game of the season — one with region implications as well as the bragging rights at stake.
Doesn’t it feel like it’s a little too soon?
Maybe this is just a personal preference, but I think I’d rather save the best for last and move the annual Brunswick High-Glynn Academy showdown closer to the end of the regular season, if not the finale.
For me, it’s a no brainer. The culmination of the two rivals’ season coming down to one final matchup, and a lead up marked by debates over the superior team with contests against common opponents cited as evidence is too much to pass up.
The ultimate dream is to see the region championship awarded to the winner of the City Championship game.
But these seemingly perfect scenarios are partially the reason the game is no longer played on the final week of the regular season.
Brunswick and Glynn have played at least once a season each of the since 1968, and over the first 30 years of the rivalry, the teams matched up in November 26 times with a majority of the meetings coming in the final game before the playoffs.
The build up and anticipation leading up to the City Championship may have had an adverse effect on the teams in the weeks to follow though. Having played what is usually one of the biggest games of the season, coaches for the Pirates and Red Terrors there was a letdown the following week, which happened to be the first round of the postseason.
Brunswick and Glynn Academy are a combined 7-6 in playoff games immediately following the City Championship. The emotionally draining nature of the contest led to a push to play the game earlier in the season.
Now, the City Championship game has only been played on the final week of the regular season twice since 1998 — the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
So, I understand if coaches feel it better serves the teams to play one another before the finale, but the region opener?
Well, that’s a combination of the fairly random nature in which Region 2-6A determines its schedule and the desire to cultivate the feel of a rivalry week. In addition to the City Championship game, county rivals Effingham County and South Effingham will meet Friday.
There’s still some tinkering to be done to find the perfect spot on the schedule for Brunswick and Glynn to do battle, but the solution could be here sooner than later.
Beginning in 2022, the Pirates and Terrors will begin playing each other twice a season again as the programs did from 1970-75 and 1980-1995. Glynn County Athletic Director Steve Waters feels like a season-opening bout similar to a kickoff event coupled with a Week 9 showdown might be the sweet spot for the rivalry.
After combing through the 53-year history of the series, I can’t say I disagree.