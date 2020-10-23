Brunswick runs past Statesboro in gold jerseys
In search of a fourth straight win and the inside track to a home playoff game, the Pirates struck gold Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Brunswick High (5-2, 3-0 Region 2-6A) used a big second half push to turn a two-point halftime lead over Statesboro (1-5, 0-2) into a comfortable 38-18 victory to set up a showdown with No. 5 Richmond Hill next week that will likely decide the region championship.
Sporting brand new gold uniforms, the Pirates racked up 443 yards of total offense while holding the Blue Devils to just 244 yards on the night, but multiple miscues prevented Brunswick from taking a firm grasp on the game until after halftime.
Driving into Statesboro territory, Brunswick lost a fumble on the tail-end of a 16-yard pass just outside the red zone on its first possession of the contest, and a few drives later, the Pirates turned the ball over again — this time the fumble coming on a punt return.
The Black Flag was able to prevent the Blue Devils from scoring points off of each of the first two turnovers, but Statesboro finally broke through with a drive following a Brunswick three-and-out, and two plays later, it went up 12-7 on a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Blue Devils’ two-point conversion attempt failed after having missed the extra point try after their first score.
“The story of the game for us was that we hurt ourselves,” Pirates head coach Sean Pender said of the first half.
Suddenly trailing with just over two minutes until halftime, Brunswick turned right back to quarterback KJ Lee and the passing attack to get points, and the senior signal caller did not let the team down.
Seven of the Pirates’ next 10 plays were called passes. Lee hooked up with Xavier Bean on a throwback play for 38 yards to convert the first first down of the series before finding his tight end again for a 4-yard touchdown on 4th and goal with 19 seconds until the end of the first half.
“I knew he was all right,” Pender said of Lee following the interception. “He’s mature; he’s been in this situation before. It’s not the first pick-six that he’s thrown.
“We were confident, and we need to be confident in him because he’s the guy that’s leading our team right now.”
Lee finished 12-of-15 passing for 206 yards and two scores to compensate for the interception, including a perfect 5-of-5 in the second half as BHS pulled away with the win.
Brunswick drove 90 yards for a touchdown on its first possession of the second half to go up 21-12, and though Statesboro matched the drive with a score of its own, it failed to convert the point after for the third time, leaving it still trailing by a field goal.
It hardly mattered though as the Pirates never gave the Blue Devils an opportunity to claw any closer. Khamori Simmons ripped off a tackle-breaking 44-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to extend the Brunswick lead to 10.
Following a Statesboro turnover on downs, Simmons recorded runs of 30 and 16 yards to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Chuckobe Hill that would ice the game.
Simmons ended the night with 142 of Brunswick’s 237 rushing yards.
“How about Ree Simmons?” Pender asked incredulously. “In the fourth quarter, when we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to get this drive, and Ree does what Ree does.
“I’m very, very excited that Ree was able to come through like that with his hard running.”
Leon Charlton intercepted a pass on Statesboro’s first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession to set up a 37-yard field goal by Kyle Rehberg to cap the scoring.
It wasn’t a perfect game by Brunswick, but it’ll take the win and a week to clean up its mistakes ahead of the Pirates’ biggest game in three seasons.
“There’s plenty of positives, absolutely,” Pender said. “Defensively, they’re still not giving up points; only 12 of the points were on the defense…
“It’s just getting opportunities. We need more possessions.”