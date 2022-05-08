For the second consecutive season, the Frederica Academy girls traveled to Macon and engaged in a hard-fought semifinal at Mercer.
But this time, Frederica ran into perennial road block Augusta Prep a round early, falling 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Five Star Stadium.
The Knights took an early lead against their adversaries, going up 1-0 on a goal by Katie Eckert at the 28-minute mark in the first half, but Augusta Prep responded to tie the game with fewer than four minutes on the clock before taking control after halftime.
“I said at halftime to the girls, I thought for 32-and-a-half minutes, we were on top of the game, in control like we want to be,” said Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel. “We scored a goal, a good goal, and had the opportunity for others. It seemed our energy levels dropped a bit at seven-and-a-half (minutes) and we gave them an opportunity. Good teams take those opportunities like they did.
“I think that goal hurt us in terms of the momentum because if we go into halftime 1-0, it maybe looks different, and maybe they can’t do the things they did.”
Frederica dominated much of a physical opening half, playing a majority of the period on the Augusta Prep side of the field, and getting a flurry of shots on goal.
The closest Augusta Prep came to a score over the first 30-pus minutes came near the 20-minute mark when it produced three consecutive corner kicks, but the balls hardly challenged keeper Sophia Price.
However, about 10 minutes later, Frederica got on the board when Eckert cashed in on the Knights’ own corner kick to take the lead.
Altogether, Frederica racked up nine shots on goal in the first half while Augusta Prep only managed two — one of which found the back of the net to tie the contest with just 3:42 until halftime. Augusta Prep nearly took the lead on its second shot with 45 seconds on the clock, but it skirted wide right of the goal.
But for a program with an incredible championship pedigree under head coach Tom Norton, the momentum was more than enough.
Frederica had an opportunity to score the go-ahead goal nearly 10 minutes into the second half when a cross was sent past an open net, but no Knight was home to answer. Around eight minutes later, an Augusta Prep corner kick ricocheted off multiple players in the box before it was dispensed into the goal.
Augusta Prep added another goal just past the 30-minute mark in the second half to put the contest away and advance back to the finals in an effort to win the program’s third straight state championship and seven of the last eight in Class 3A.
“They’re a great program, Tom does a great job,” Gabriel said. “It’s a legacy. They’ve done it consistently, and that’s where we want to be. We’ve got to figure out a way to eventually get over that hurdle.
“Today, even though the score maybe doesn’t reflect it, I think this is the best we’ve played them. I think you could say, in more moments than not, we were the better team. Unfortunately, in some really important moments, they were better than us. Kudos to them, their experience, and good coaching by Tom.”
Since moving up into the GISA’s highest classification in 2015, the Frederica Academy girls have had their season ended by Augusta Prep in six of seven years — once in the quarterfinals, once in the championship game, and now four times in the semifinals.
However, Norton, who also heads the area’s club programs, is poised to leave Augusta Prep at the conclusion of the season which could open up a void atop the classification.
If the Knights are to ascend to the top, the work will begin in the offseason.
“We definitely need to take time to recover, gather our thoughts and rest, but I think as soon as we can, it starts in the summer,” Gabriel said. “Can we be committed in the summer to come and get our workouts in? Can we be committed to played club in the fall? Can we continue to grow that commitment level and that culture — which we’ve already come so far in the past four years. The more and more we do that, the better product we put out, and the better product we put out, results will come. I hate that Tom won’t be in 3A next year because I owe him a few, but fair enough, we’ll try to take advantage of it.”
Frederica advanced to the GISA Class 3A championship game for the first time in program history a year ago with a young team featuring more eighth-graders than seniors, and bringing back nearly the entire cast, the Knights were poised to make another strong push at a title.
And they did just that, earning the third seed in the classification entering the state playoffs, and dispatching of Tiftarea Academy and Bulloch Academy, respectively, to make their way back to the semifinals for the fourth straight postseason, the latest foray a testament to seniors Josie Brock, Ellie Runyan and Katelyn Sitz.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done and accomplished with all the girls,” Gabriel said. “The leadership from our three seniors is great. I don’t think we’d be where we are without that, so kudos to them and credit to getting us here with this young group.”